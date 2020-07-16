Winifred Haun & Dancers Continues Online Artistic Programming for Summer 2020

Winifred Haun & Dancers will continue its online artistic programming throughout the Summer of 2020. Programming will include events related to a favorite Company work, Bento, and online dance classes in Beginning and Intermediate/Advanced Modern.

There are three events in July and August that will explore *Bento*, a group work from 2011, that takes its inspiration and choreographic choices from the works of others (with their permission). Bento was designed around the concept of the box within a box, and it reveals the connections between and among distinctly different choreographers.

A *Wine with Wini* event will take a detailed look at the dance phrases that form the choreographic designs of Bento. It will be held on Friday, July 24 at 7:00pm on Zoom. This event is only 20 minutes and it's Pay-What-You-Can. Audience members must sign-up to receive the Zoom link.

Sign-up link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4624709



A *new "Zoom" version of Bento* will be on released on Friday, July 31 at 7:00pm on Facebook Live, Instagram, and YouTube. Bento was originally created using the concepts of squares and boxes within boxes, making it a natural fit for a Zoom-like video recreation. This is a free event.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/winifredhaundancers/

Instagram (IGTV): https://www.instagram.com/winifredhaundancers/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/winihaun/videos



A video performance of Bento* will be streamed on YouTube, and available for 48 hours beginning Friday, August 7 at 7:00pm. This recorded performance took place in April of 2019 at Links Hall, during their 40th Anniversary Season. The streaming will include a brief introduction by Company artists. Audience members must register to receive the Streaming link. This event is 30 minutes, and it's Pay-What-You-Can.

Registration link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4633323

Online dance classes

The Company is providing an 8 week series of online Modern Dance classes from June 23 to August 12. These classes are Pay-What-You-Can. Participants will receive a Zoom link after registration.



Beginning Modern Dance will be on Tuesdays from 6:00pm to 7:00pm, from June 23 to August 11. Taught by Artistic Director, Winifred Haun, this class is perfect for adults or teens who've never taken a Modern dance class before, or for those who like a slower class. The pace is slow, with simple easy-to-follow movements.

Registration link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4622160



Intermediate/Advance Modern Dance will be on Wednesdays from 10:30am to 11:30am, from June 24 to August 12. Taught by Company Dancers Vernon Gooden, Summer Smith, Amanda Milligan, and others, this class is designed for experienced dancers, ages 13 and up to professional level. The pace of the class is quick, and assumes that dancers possess familiarity with modern or contemporary techniques.

Registration link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4622167

Friday, July 24 at 7:00pm - Wine with Wini, featuring Bento

Sign-up Link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4624709



Friday, July 31 at 7:00pm - Release of a new video version of Bento,

reimagined for Zoom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/winifredhaundancers/

Instagram (IGTV): https://www.instagram.com/winifredhaundancers/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/winihaun/videos



Friday, August 7 at 7:00pm - Streaming Bento (from 2019 at Links Hall)

Registration link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4633323



June 23 to August 11 - Beginning Modern Dance online, Tuesdays at 6pm

Registration link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4622160



June 24 to August 12 - Intermediate/Advance Modern Dance online,

Wednesdays at 10:30am

Registration link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4622167

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You