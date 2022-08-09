Winifred Haun & Dancers Celebrates 25 Years with Special Moonstone Season

Winifred Haun & Dancers will celebrate 25 years of creating, presenting, and teaching award winning, innovative dance with a special 2022-23 Moonstone Season. The Season will include 3 major performances, an expansion of community programming, and several online events.



The gem Moonstone is a perfect metaphor for WH&D's 25th Season, because it represents light, hope, and new beginnings. Moonstone is also associated with inner clarity, femininity, and cyclical change.

The Company's Moonstone Season opens on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00pm at the Athenaeum Theater, with the premiere of When day comes, a new group work choreographed by Winifred Haun. The full program will feature excerpts from a retrospective of Company works including, Promise, Bento, I am (not) this body, and Love Not Me, a solo choreographed originally for Winifred Haun by Randy Duncan in 1989. This engagement will also Include a VIP Event and a Young Dancer Project. More programming details will be released in mid-September.

Tickets here.



On February 24 & 25, the Moonstone Season continues with the 2nd year of Carry us forward: new works by Banks Performance Project and Winifred Haun & Dancers at Hamilton Park Cultural Center in Englewood. This engagement will include a Young Dancers Project and several other community events. More details will be released in early January.

Ticket link: coming soon



On May 5 & 6, Winifred Haun & Dancers will present their 3rd engagement at Unity Temple, The Light in Spring: Dance at Unity Temple, featuring dance on terrace and in the sanctuary with live music performed by Chicago composer & musician Barry Bennett. The Light in Spring is part of the new Unity Dance Series, which is partially sponsored by Winifred Haun & Dancers.

Ticket link: coming soon



Other Events

On Tuesday, September 13, Winifred Haun & Dancers will offer a 14 week series of Beginning Modern Dance classes for dancers ages 12 thru 80+, both in-person and online. Classes will be taught every Tuesday at 6:00pm. Artistic Director, Winifred Haun teaches the class, and it is perfect for adults or teens who've never taken a Modern dance class before, or for those who like a slower class.

Registration & Info link: https://forms.gle/d29xW6fkRy9pRkGM8



On Wednesday, November 16 at 6:30pm, the Company will present a Wine with Wini Event on Zoom, featuring a discussion and rehearsal footage from the premiere of When day comes. Attendees will have the opportunity to see how the work's themes were developed and evolved, and they'll have the opportunity to ask questions. Wine with Wini events are BYOW, and they are only 20 minutes. There is no fee to participate but you have to register to get the Zoom link.

Sign-up link: https://forms.gle/7zsC4SmsYFJ1Kq5y6

Also included in the Company's Season will be a series of Dance Workshops for children and teens at Maywood Fine Arts, a Dance Residency at Barrington Dance Ensemble and Modern Mondays at Maywood Fine Arts.

Summary of Moonstone Season Events, Dates, & Links:

Saturday, November 5 at 7:00pm

When day comes

Athenaeum Theater, 2936 N. Southport, Chicago

Tickets:

$39, General admission / $29, ages 6 to 18 / Free, ages 5 and under

$69, VIP tickets, which include Wine and a Meet the Artists event

Tickets here.

Friday, February 24 at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 25 at 3:00pm

Carry us forward: new works by Banks Performance Project and

Winifred Haun & Dancers

Hamilton Park Cultural Center (Englewood), 513 W. 72nd St, Chicago

Tickets: $20, General Admission

Ticket Link & More Details: coming soon

Friday, May 5 at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 6 at 5:30pm

Light in Spring: Dance at Unity Temple

Unity Temple, 875 Lake St., Oak Park, IL

Tickets: $39, General Admission / $29, ages 6 to 18 / Free, ages 5 and under

Ticket Link & More Details: coming soon

Other Events

Tuesdays, September 13 to December 13 at 6:00pm

Beginning Modern Dance with Winifred Haun (in person & online)

Fee: Varies ($0 to $20 per class)

More Info & Registration: https://forms.gle/d29xW6fkRy9pRkGM8

Wednesday, November 16 at 6:30pm

Wine with Wini on Zoom

Tickets: Complimentary but you must sign-up to get the Zoom link

Sign-up link: https://forms.gle/7zsC4SmsYFJ1Kq5y6