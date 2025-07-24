WHITE WAVE DANCE Calls For Choreographers For 2026 SoloDuo Dance Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WHITE WAVE is inviting performers to submit applications to the 10th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival (February 12 & 13, 2026) with 30 participating choreographers/companies in 3 different programs. As in past years, they anticipate performing artists will hail from Europe, Canada, East Asia, Metro NY, and across the US.

In 2025, WHITE WAVE partnered with ChangMu International Dance Festival in Seoul, Korea and launched SoloDuo Dance Festival New York | Seoul. They selected two companies: Sean Howe Dance (New York) and Rebecca Laufer and Mats van Rossum (Netherlands). In this August, they will be performing at the ChangMu International Dance Festival in Seoul.

For the 2026 SoloDuo Dance Festival New York | Seoul, WHITE WAVE will be selecting two companies and will be invited to perform in 2026 in Seoul. To celebrate the distinct art of the solo and duet, while creating additional opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, WHITE WAVE's 2026 SoloDuo Dance Festival will be held at Dixon Place, a setting nestled in the heart of the Downtown scene.

The SoloDuo Dance Festival's foremost priority is to inspire performing artists of all stripes and callings to stretch the limits of their creativity and take it to new heights, and to provide vivid experiences for audiences, with the goal of finding and nurturing promising young talent.

Each choreographer/company may submit up to two applications for SoloDuo Dance Festival (each application requires a separate application form, video, and application fee). The fee is non-refundable. Click HERE for the online application.

ABOUT WHITE WAVE

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company (WHITE WAVE) strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Our mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education. Artistic Director Young Soon Kim's vision is expansive, challenging the threshold of dance, music, theater and visual art, surging forward to create new possibilities. Ms. Kim creates works of vision and movement language in reverence and awe of novelty that challenge and broaden the boundaries of dance. We provide both emerging and established choreographers/companies with a NYC venue where they can congregate, create, rehearse and present new dance works through our festivals. www.whitewavedance.org.