Video: Get A First Look At 'Roxanne' from New York City Center's MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE

Message in a Bottle runs through May 12, 2024.
Watch the dancers of MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE rock the house in Sting's "Roxanne," with with street dance-infused choreography by Kate Prince in this all-new video.
Initially inspired by Sting’s “Desert Rose” and including “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Fields of Gold,” and 23 more of the artist’s most beloved songs, this dance-theater sensation opened to rave reviews on London’s West End and now makes its New York debut at City Center.
Five-time Olivier Award nominee Kate Prince and her company ZooNation have been celebrated for dance-theater hits like Some Like It Hip Hop and Into the Hoods, and Prince received raves for her choreography on Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. In this latest acclaimed work, she weaves Sting’s music together into a story of three siblings driven from their home by war. Featuring powerful athleticism by world-class dancers and new musical arrangements by Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) and Martin Terefe, this contemporary and street dance-influenced work tells an uplifting tale of humanity and hope.
In a fictional village in a country far away, the community live well and support each other. But when civil war breaks out, this idyll of existence is devastated as the community is broken and homes destroyed. We follow the fortunes of a father, mother and their three teenage children — Leto, Mati, and Tana — who face this brutal reality together. They are confronted with impossible choices in order to survive. They must leave their homeland and undertake a perilous journey to safer shores. Along the way, they will be separated from each other and must persevere alone.
Videos