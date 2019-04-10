Valerie Green/Dance Entropy Hosts Zawirowania Dance Theatre

EVERYTHING A dance performance installation evoking the ever-expanding universe, transforming the performance space into a constellation of stars and human bodies in various states of formation and explosion. Inspired by astrophotography, string theory, interconnectivity and meditations on space and time. The new dance work weaves together a visual, physical and emotional translation of the cosmos. A cultural exchange and collaboration in progress between Valerie Green/Dance Entropy and Zawirowania Dance Theatre spanning NYC/Warsaw in 2019.

Real Love is the mystery of birth, passing and death performed by three women of all ages. What means true love for them? Maybe it is the feeling which mother has for her child. How does a woman feel being a mother? What does she feel when someone close to her dies? Love and death are two threads that constantly appear in the performance of "Real Love" and affect each other at all times. Being a mother and being close to death. "Real Love" is a form of a choreographic poem filled with poetic symbols and meanings from the borderline of metaphysics...

Choreography by Daniel Abreu and featuring dancers Ilona Gumowska, Elwira Piorun, Izabela Prokopek

Master Class with Ilona Gumowska of Zawirowania Dance Theatre. This class is an intense physical training based on the body movements utilizing floor & partnering contact work. By learning the short movement phrases combined with acrobatic elements, participants will look for the flow of the movement, conscious transfer of body weight, moments of suspensions and the interaction between movement and breath. Part of the workshop will be devoted to improvisation movement work. The class draws from Ilona's experience and studies in Tel Aviv with Vertigo Dance Company & Susanne Dellal. Workshop is Free, Donations are appreciated

Founded in 1998, Valerie Green/Dance Entropy believes in humanizing movement, both in Ms. Green's critically acclaimed choreographic work and the company's mission to plant creative seeds in communities across the world. Intersecting mortal and transcendent, sensual and sophisticated, visceral and self-aware, VG/DE invites the artist, the audience-the human-into a compelling, physical experience. Based out of its home studio, Green Space in Queens, NY, VG/DE combines performance and specialized outreach programs to inspire communities in cultural institutions throughout the world.

Zawirowania Dance Theatre was founded in 2005. The group consists of dancers with various technical backgrounds, from classical dance, through contemporary and jazz dance, to pantomime. The combination of various backgrounds results in an interesting stage effect, widening the group's creative potential. Wlodzimierz Kaczkowski, director, often responsible for narration in the performances, collaborates with Zawirowania. The group's main principle is to use contemporary dance techniques to create narrative performances. They call for a story in dance.

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 2000 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.

Photo Credit: Bartosz Zalewski/idocontent





