Valentina Kozlova Announces Premiere of Her Studio Company

VALENTINA KOZLOVA announces the premiere of her STUDIO COMPANY in an evening of classical and contemporary ballets, Saturday June 4, 7 PM, at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway in NYC. Special guests are Albert Davydov and France's Clement Guillaume, a gold medalist at the 2018 Kozlova International Ballet Competition.

The talented young dancers will appear in solos and pas de deux from the classical repertory, including a scene with corps de ballet and soloists choreographed by Petipa for the original production of Glinka's opera "Ruslan and Lyudmila." The opera premiered in 1842 in St. Petersburg at the Bolshoi Kamenniy Theatr, and has become a mainstay of the Russian opera repertory. The ballet has been staged by Kozlova, trained at the Bolshoi School and a principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet before defecting to the U.S., where she was principal with New York City Ballet for thirteen years.

Another special feature of the evening will be Kozlova's ballet "Overcome," choreographed to Gospel music after 9/11. Created in four sections: Trouble, Trapped, Hope, and Overcome (a celebration of life) Kozlova felt that the work's revival was especially timely.

Kozlova opened her studio on West 54th Street, NYC, in 2003, and remained in that location for 10 years. She then moved to a luxurious space in Norwalk, Ct., where she and staff continue to teach the basic Vaganova method with an additional Balanchine influence.

To purchase tickets, call 212.864.5400 or visit www.symphonyspace.org. Tickets are $40 for general admission, but $25 for students/seniors.

www.vkdcny.com

www.vkibc.org

Pictured: Clement Guillaume, 2018 Gold Medalist

Photo Credits: Steven Pisano