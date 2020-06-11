Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch a Compilation of TikTok Dances to Lewis Capaldi's 'Before You Go'

The YouTube channel DanceOn has created a new video, featuring their favorite TikTok dances to Lewis Capaldi's 'Before You Go'!

The video features choreography from Ava Michelle, AC Bonifacio, Gabby J David, McKenzi Brooke, Brian Esperon, and Kelsey Cook.

Watch the video below!

Get "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi here! https://lewiscapaldi.lnk.to/b4ugo!DO

