VIDEO: Watch a Compilation of TikTok Dances to Lewis Capaldi's 'Before You Go'
The YouTube channel DanceOn has created a new video, featuring their favorite TikTok dances to Lewis Capaldi's 'Before You Go'!
The video features choreography from Ava Michelle, AC Bonifacio, Gabby J David, McKenzi Brooke, Brian Esperon, and Kelsey Cook.
Watch the video below!
Get "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi here! https://lewiscapaldi.lnk.to/b4ugo!DO
