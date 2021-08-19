VIDEO: Watch The Trailer For New Documentary IN BALANCHINE'S CLASSROOM

IN BALANCHINE'S CLASSROOM takes us back to the glory years of Balanchine's New York City Ballet through the remembrances of his former dancers and their quest to fulfill the vision of a genius. Opening the door to his studio, Balanchine's private laboratory, they reveal new facets of the groundbreaking choreographer: taskmaster, mad scientist, and spiritual teacher. Today, as his former dancers teach a new generation, questions arise: what was the secret of his teaching? Can it be replicated?

Filled with never before seen archival footage of Balanchine at work during rehearsals, classes, and in preparation for his most seminal works, along with interviews with many of his adored and adoring dancers and those who try to carry on his legacy today, this is Balanchine as you have never seen him, and a film for anyone who loves ballet and the creative process.

Film Forum is pleased to present the US theatrical premiere of Connie Hochman's feature directorial debut IN BALANCHINE'S CLASSROOM, on Friday, September 17, with a wider national release to follow from Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber.

The genius of George Balanchine (1904-1983), the man who reinvented ballet for the 20th century, is celebrated in this homage to his nonpareil choreography, the basis of his body of work for the New York City Ballet and the technique taught at the world-renowned School of American Ballet. Some of Balanchine's greatest stars describe the inventiveness, precision, speed, and musicality he demanded: Jacques d'Amboise ("It's like I was a pupil of Einstein"), Merrill Ashley ("a privilege of a lifetime"), Gloria Govrin, Suki Schorer, Edward Villella, and Heather Watts ("He was some kind of mad scientist").

Balanchine instilled in each of them an abiding, obsessive love of dance and an almost religious desire to pass along his artistry and vision. The depth of Balanchine's passion - and theirs - is dazzling, as is much of the never-before-seen footage of him in the classroom.