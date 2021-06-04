Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Francesca Hayward Perform Pas De Deux From Royal Opera's WITIHIN THE HODEL HOUR

You can stream the full performance, on sale through June 27th, 2021.

Jun. 4, 2021  

The Royal Ballet celebrates contemporary choreography in an evening that demonstrates the breadth of choreographic talent working with the Company today. Francesca Hayward and Valentino Zucchetti dance a pas de deux from Christopher Wheeldon's Within the Golden Hour, performed as part of The Royal Ballet's 21st Century Choreographers mixed programme.

Royal Ballet Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon's Within the Golden Hour was originally created for San Francisco Ballet in 2008. Brought into the Royal Ballet repertory in 2016, with glittering designs by Jasper Conran, the ballet weaves ensemble pieces with pas de deux reflecting the beauty of movement.

The full program is on sale here: https://stream.roh.org.uk/packages/21st-century-choreographers/videos/21st-century-choreographers

