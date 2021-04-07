Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Trisha Brown Dance Company Now Streaming From Joyce Theater

Following the cancellation of in person performances, the company is making their performance available for streaming.

Apr. 7, 2021  

Returning to The Joyce's virtual stage in 2021, the Trisha Brown Dance Company presents a digital program featuring works from Brown's initial explorations with movement invention.

Featuring an encore presentation of the 2017 Joyce performance of Geometry of Quiet (2002), the program will also include newly recorded performances of Locus Trio (1980), Watermotor (1978) and The Decoy Project-a unique arrangement of Glacial Decoy (1979) for video that incorporates guest artists from the New York dance community.

Tickets are $25 per household. Trisha Brown Dance Company will be available for on-demand streaming Thursday, April 29 at 8pm ET through Wednesday, May 12 at 11:59pm ET. Reserve your virtual seat in the theater today!

Visit Joyce.Org to purchase tickets.

Geometry of Quiet (2002)

Brown's second work to the music of Salvatore Sciarrino, Geometry of Quiet matches the poignancy and delicacy of the music with choreography that implies a personal, emotional intimacy. Slowly engaging in solos, duets, and trios, each delicate configuration is careful not to disturb the balance, revealing pieces which didn't seem to be missing.

Locus Trio (1980)

With movement generated from her own biography placed within the structure of a cube, Locus Trio (1975) marks the first time Brown linked drawing as part of her imaginative practice. Locus Trio expands a single cube into a grid of twelve, four wide by three deep. Using an improvised score, three dancers slip in and out of unison, allowing the structure of the solo to guide their choices as they navigate the grid. Each performance offers an ever-changing kaleidoscopic form unique unto itself.

Watermotor (1978)

"Unpredictable, personal, dense," Watermotor (1978) leaves behind the starkness of Brown's postmodern task dances and presages the rich movement phrases in the pieces that follow. As with Locus, Brown drew upon her lived experience to generate the movement, but rather than a graph of biographical information, Brown used childhood imagery to discover her physical intelligence.

The Decoy Project

Inspired by the illusion of an infinite line of dancers extending beyond the proscenium in Glacial Decoy, The Decoy Project is a marriage between an adaptation of the work Brown created for WNET and the original Decoy form. This unique arrangement for video is born out of a desire to get more dancers back into the studio by extending the line of physical transmission beyond our TBDC dancers and engaging with a larger community of professional women dancers here in New York.

Get a first look at the production below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


