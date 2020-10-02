Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Stunt Cyclist Performs Bicycle Ballet in a Castle in Germany
Viola Brand is a stunt cyclist from Stuttgart, Germany.
Viola Brand, a stunt cyclist from Stuttgart, Germany, took to YouTube to share a video of herself performing a beautiful bicycle ballet in a castle.
"This beautiful castle was made for doing a bike ballet video in there with the chandelier and everything," Brand writes in the video's caption. "But wait, does bicycle ballet exist? I don't think so, but since the video I would say yes. To be honest I was afraid of breaking the chandelier while doing the pirouettes."
Watch the video below!
