VIDEO: Step Afrika! In STONO Now Streaming From Joyce Theater

The first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, Step Afrika! honors the spirit of resistance and activism of their enslaved ancestors in STONO.

With the soundscape of beating drums and shouts of "liberty," the Stono Rebellion of 1739 was an extraordinary act of rebellion and the largest insurrection of enslaved African Americans in North America.

Consequentially stripped of their right to these drums, they started using their bodies as percussive instruments, giving rise to the distinctive forms of ring shout, tap, and stepping. Using their unique blend of percussive, traditional African, and contemporary dance, Step Afrika! ensures that this little-known yet history-altering movement is recognized for its transformation of African American life and culture.

