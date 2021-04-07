Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Step Afrika! In STONO Now Streaming From Joyce Theater

Get a first look at the production streaming through April 14th, 2021.

Apr. 7, 2021  

The first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, Step Afrika! honors the spirit of resistance and activism of their enslaved ancestors in STONO.

With the soundscape of beating drums and shouts of "liberty," the Stono Rebellion of 1739 was an extraordinary act of rebellion and the largest insurrection of enslaved African Americans in North America.

Consequentially stripped of their right to these drums, they started using their bodies as percussive instruments, giving rise to the distinctive forms of ring shout, tap, and stepping. Using their unique blend of percussive, traditional African, and contemporary dance, Step Afrika! ensures that this little-known yet history-altering movement is recognized for its transformation of African American life and culture.

Tickets are $25 per household. Step Afrika! will be available for on-demand streaming Thursday, April 1 at 8pm ET through Wednesday, April 14 at 11:59pm ET. Reserve your virtual seat in the Theater today!

Check out a preview of the production below!

Purchase tickets at Joyce.Org: https://www.joyce.org/step-afrika

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


