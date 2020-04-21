Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Paris Opera Dancers Tribute Frontline Workers With Performance From Home
With the help of French director Cédric Klapisch, the dancers of the Paris Opera have released a new video of themselves dancing, in their respective homes.
The video was created in honor of the people on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch the video below!
Cette initiative spontanée est le fruit de leur volonté d'exprimer leur profonde gratitude et leur soutien à tous ceux qui travaillent avec dévouement et courage pour nous protéger. @cedklap #LOPERACHEZSOI #operadeparis #balletoperadeparis #POB #restonscheznous #stayhome
A post shared by Ballet Opera de Paris (@balletoperadeparis) on Apr 16, 2020 at 1:43am PDT