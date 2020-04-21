Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Paris Opera Dancers Tribute Frontline Workers With Performance From Home

Apr. 21, 2020  

With the help of French director Cédric Klapisch, the dancers of the Paris Opera have released a new video of themselves dancing, in their respective homes.

The video was created in honor of the people on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video below!



