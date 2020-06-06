Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Matthew Bourne's Company Creates At-Home Film Version of THE RED SHOES

New Adventures has created a film version of Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes, filmed by the cast at home during the health crisis.

Bourne's company created the film after finding out that the tour of the production had been cancelled. A cinema screening of the production has been rescheduled for September.

Bourne told The Guardian that the film "came out of a sad loss", but it was important to the company "that we celebrated and created a lasting piece that would exist in its own right, out of lockdown". He added, "We really wanted to capture all of the passion, talent, humour and personalities that make New Adventures so unique."

