VIDEO: In Process with Tony Award Winner Sonya Tayeh

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Gibney Company's process with Tony Award-winning choreographer Sonya Tayeh as they prepare for their premiere season at The Joyce Theater.

A 2020 Tony Award winner for choreographing Broadway's Moulin Rouge, Sonya Tayeh celebrates change, truth, and resilience in a work featuring a commissioned score and live music by The Bengsons.

In addition to the Tony Award, Sonya Tayeh received a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award Honour for her work on Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Her selected credits include: Sing Street (NYTW/Broadway), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Colonial Theatre), "Rent: Live" (Fox), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), You'll Still Call Me by Name (commissioned by Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival and New York Live Arts), Martha Graham Dance Company's Lamenta­tion Variation Series (The Joyce Theatre/World tour), Hundred Days (NYTW), The Skin of Our Teeth (TFANA), The Wild Party (City Center Encores!), Kung Fu (Signature Theatre). For a deeper look visit sonyatayeh.com.