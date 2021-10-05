VIDEO: In Process with Tony Award Winner Sonya Tayeh
Tayeh won the Tony Award for her work on Moulin Rouge.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Gibney Company's process with Tony Award-winning choreographer Sonya Tayeh as they prepare for their premiere season at The Joyce Theater.
A 2020 Tony Award winner for choreographing Broadway's Moulin Rouge, Sonya Tayeh celebrates change, truth, and resilience in a work featuring a commissioned score and live music by The Bengsons.
In addition to the Tony Award, Sonya Tayeh received a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award Honour for her work on Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Her selected credits include: Sing Street (NYTW/Broadway), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Colonial Theatre), "Rent: Live" (Fox), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), You'll Still Call Me by Name (commissioned by Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival and New York Live Arts), Martha Graham Dance Company's Lamentation Variation Series (The Joyce Theatre/World tour), Hundred Days (NYTW), The Skin of Our Teeth (TFANA), The Wild Party (City Center Encores!), Kung Fu (Signature Theatre). For a deeper look visit sonyatayeh.com.