VIDEO: Emergence Dance Releases Film WAKE UP; AWAKEN

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Emergence Dance has created a new dance video called Wake Up; Awaken.

Check it out below!

Emergence has also created a GoFundMe page to help the company continue to flourish. Check it out at https://www.gofundme.com/f/-emergence-dance-companyawaken.

Credits

Director and Choreography by: Cindy Heen

Cinematography by: Luke Palmieri

Dancers: Catherine Linder, Pedro Pacheco, Katarina Yuhas, Kayla Schutz, Cassidy Karins, Kayla Reyburn, Rebecca Englehart

SPOKEN WORD: Catherine Linder

Music:

"A Summer By The Sea I" Kent Wenngren

"Sway, Sway" by Heinali

"JB's The Man (FRATTA Remix)" by Chew Fu & Bootsy Collins feat. Rev. Al Sharpton

"Fakear" by Chakra

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You