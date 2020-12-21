VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of American Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER

In honor of American Ballet Theatre's favorite annual holiday tradition that would have began on December 11, one of the company's Stage Managers, Danielle Ventimiglia, goes behind the scenes of what Day 1 of Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker is like at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

ABT is unable to present the annual production this year, but check out the video below!

American Ballet Theatre is a classical ballet company based in New York City. Through 2019, it had an annual eight-week season at the Metropolitan Opera House in the spring and a shorter season at the David H. Koch Theater in the fall; the company tours around the world the rest of the year.