Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: American Ballet Theatre Looks Back on 2019 Trip to the Philippines
Join ABT Studio Company for a look back on their unforgettable fall 2019 adventure to the Philippines!
The video is edited by Cy Doherty
Performance footage: Joseph Andal
Dancers: Stella Abrera, James Whiteside, Leah Baylin, Kanon Kimura, Melvin Lawovi, Joseph Markey, Duncan McIlwaine, Chloe Misseldine, Tristan Brosnan, Cy Doherty, Teresa D'Ortone, Arthur Erlanson, Tillie Glatz, Elwince Magbitang, SunMi Park, Gabriel Rajah, Andrew Robare, Yoon Jung Seo, Aleisha Walker
Music: "Ungewiss" The Modern String Quintet by Florian Christl; "Dangerous" (feat. Joywave) by Big Data - Oliver Remix; "ily (I love you baby" (feat. Emilee) by Surf Mesa; "How Do You Sleep?" by Sam Smith; "Obvs" by Jamie xx
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: 'Weird Al' Yankovic Releases New Video For 'The Hamilton Polka' Featuring Clips From HAMILTON
- VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Asks: “What to My People is the Fourth of July?”
- VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks THE POLITICIAN, Broadway Shutdown, and More on THE VIEW
- AMERICAN EXPERIENCE THE VOTE, Featuring the Voices of Audra McDonald, Laura Linney, and More, Begins Today