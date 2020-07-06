VIDEO: American Ballet Theatre Looks Back on 2019 Trip to the Philippines

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join ABT Studio Company for a look back on their unforgettable fall 2019 adventure to the Philippines!

The video is edited by Cy Doherty

Performance footage: Joseph Andal

Dancers: Stella Abrera, James Whiteside, Leah Baylin, Kanon Kimura, Melvin Lawovi, Joseph Markey, Duncan McIlwaine, Chloe Misseldine, Tristan Brosnan, Cy Doherty, Teresa D'Ortone, Arthur Erlanson, Tillie Glatz, Elwince Magbitang, SunMi Park, Gabriel Rajah, Andrew Robare, Yoon Jung Seo, Aleisha Walker

Music: "Ungewiss" The Modern String Quintet by Florian Christl; "Dangerous" (feat. Joywave) by Big Data - Oliver Remix; "ily (I love you baby" (feat. Emilee) by Surf Mesa; "How Do You Sleep?" by Sam Smith; "Obvs" by Jamie xx

