Tom Gold Dance Will Give World Premieres at Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Returning to the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan for the fourth consecutive year, New York City-based Tom Gold Dance will give the World Premieres of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's Leaven and Otherwhere Monday, October 20 at 7:30PM in the intimate Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium Monday.

Currently scheduled to perform are dancers Sara Adams, Emily Cardea, Harrison Coll, Jourdan Epstein, and Cara Seymour, who will be joined by violinist Giancarlo Latta and pianist León Bernsdorf. Additional artists will be named later.

Set to Erich Wolfgang Korngold's suite from Much Ado About Nothing, arranged for violin and piano, Leaven is a whimsical homage to the bagel as a symbol of community and unity. Otherwhere, set to Fritz Kreisler's Tambourin Chinois in B-Flat Major, Op. 3; Songs Without Words, Op. 62: No. 1, Andante espressivo; and Marche miniature viennoise, also for violin and piano, explores the Jewish mythology of the “dybbuk,” a wandering, disembodied evil spirit that inhabits and takes possession of the body of a living person until it is exorcised through religions rite.

At the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Tom Gold Dance has premiered three other works from Gold: By a Waterfall (2024) to music of Alexander Tsfasman, Uncanny (2023) to music of Gideon Klein, and B-Shert (2022) to music of Erik Satie. On the program with B-Shert, the Company also gave the first in-person performance of Gold's Portraits (2021) to music of Bohuslav Martinů. Portraits was originally presented during a livestream from the Nave of the Church of the Hevenly Rest in Manhattan in February 2021.