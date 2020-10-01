Tom Gold Dance To Give Livestream Performance This Month

The performance takes place Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT.

New York City-based classical dance company Tom Gold Dance will give a livestream performance of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's All the Lonely People (2015) from the Nave of the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 6:30PM EDT. This will represent the Company's first digital livestream of a complete work.

Scheduled to perform in the livestream event are dancers Marika Anderson, Malorie Lundgren, Kristen Segin, and Andrew Scordato, all current members of New York City Ballet; as well as violinist Katherine Liccardo.

Tom Gold Dance last presented All the Lonely People, set to excerpts from the Six Suites for Solo Cello by J.S. Bach, in 2015 when it premiered. Ms. Segin and Mr. Scordato appeared in the original ensemble.

"Collaboration has always been at the heart of our mission, so we are thrilled the Church of the Heavenly Rest has invited us to be part of its diverse arts-related lineup," says Tom Gold. "During this period when we have largely paused our own in-person programming, we have been exploring other ways to remain connected with our audiences. We are grateful to Heavenly Rest for the chance to use livestreaming technology to reach even more people than we might ordinarily through a performance at a traditional venue.

"In this time of social distancing and isolation, the themes of loneliness and of never meeting your neighbors in a crowded city represented in All the Lonely People," adds Gold, "feel like something to which we can all relate right now, even as we slowly begin to return to our normal daily activity."

A direct link to the October 20 livestream on the website of the Church of the Heavenly Rest will be provided closer to the livestream date.

Tom Gold Dance recently canceled its 2020 fall season, originally scheduled Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 at Florence Gould Hall at the French Institute Alliance Française. The 2021 spring season of Tom Gold Dance remains scheduled for Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT. A direct link to the livestream, to be broadcast from the Church of the Heavenly Rest website at www.heavenlyrest.org, will be provided at a later date.

