The Time of Her Life: Laura-Jane Fenney’s Quest to Inspire

Written by: Tom White

Laura-Jane Fenney’s talent has extended from performing on some of the world’s biggest stages to becoming a respected educator and choreographer in the entertainment industry. Her driving force? To inspire the next generation of dancers. Her personal journey has been marked by a combination of talent and dedication, and now she is looking to branch out from the UK and leave her mark on the global dance industry.

Aiming for the Stars

Fenney’s dance story began at just two years old. She was encouraged by her mother, who owned a dance studio, to refine her talent, and by ten, that talent had earned her a coveted spot at The Royal Ballet School. She was one of only 12 dancers worldwide accepted at that time, and she even advanced a year early.

Her intense training during this period prepared her for a successful career in performance later on. She toured nationally as a dance captain for Grease and had a principal role in Cirque Du Soleil’s Viaggio. Her early experiences educated her in the industry while also refining her skills and broadening her artistic perspective.

Mission: Inspire

After years in the spotlight, Fenney experienced a turnaround: she felt called to inspire others through education and coaching. She soon launched Mission: Inspire, her company that offers workshops, intensives, and masterclasses across the United Kingdom.

Expanding her career into teaching gave her a chance to share her expertise with aspiring dancers. She quickly became a featured teacher at notable colleges and major conventions, including Can You Dance? and MoveIt, with her classes selling out.

A New Approach to Dance Education

Fenney’s takes a unique approach to dance that incorporates critical thinking and adaptability. As a teacher, she works to develop new ways to educate dancers, as she understands that one teaching style doesn’t work for everyone. In response, her curriculum focuses on presenting information in various ways so that each dancer can truly grasp her instruction, corrections, and technique.

By taking a personalized approach and combining it with her emphasis on creativity, resilience, and inclusivity, Fenney has become a respected voice in dance education. She is constantly developing new exercises and refining how she explains things to ensure her students not only learn but truly understand and use what she teaches.

Making Her Mark

Similarly, Fenney imbues her choreography with her innovation and creative spirit. Her work at The National Diversity Awards, which celebrates diversity and inclusivity in the arts, has earned her recognition for its emotional impact. One important career highlight was her choreography “Unit” for Britain’s Got Talent, a group piece that earned Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer. Her varied experiences have demonstrated the importance of combining artistic expression with a powerful message.

Now, Fenney has a dream of expanding her reach globally. She has an opportunity to teach cast members for Royal Caribbean and hopes to develop new shows for their cruise ships. Her further dreams include teaching at major conventions in the USA and choreographing a Broadway show.

Laura-Jane Fenney’s determination and personal commitment to guiding artistic growth make her a well-respected leader, and she’s determined to shape the future of dance education and performance. “Never give up on your dreams!” she encourages. “If you really want something, you will stop at nothing to achieve it…”

Photo Credit: Laura-Jane Fenney