The Indo-American Arts Council Presents ERASING BORDERS And INDIA @ 75 Dance Festival

The Indo-American Arts Council announces the always eagerly anticipated dance performances, this year including special events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day, August 15.

The celebration featured two live performances, August 6 & 7 at the Ailey Citigroup Theatre, NYC, and a virtual August 8th streaming with artists from India, Canada, and the U.S.

Since its founding 15 years ago, the Indo-American Arts Council has distinguished itself with its presentations dedicated to furthering the knowledge and living practices of the arts of the Indian sub-continent

Erasing Borders Dance Festival

Monday August 8, virtual

featuring choreography by

Tanya Saxena

Tanveer Alam

Sebastian Tan/MBT

Mythili Anoop

Deepali Salil

Erasing Borders Dance Festival

Aug 8 2022, Virtual

Streamed on Indo American Arts Council Facebook and Youtube with artists from India, US, Canada

Introduction by Subhalakshmi, Amjad Ali Khan

Looking Within Looking Around is created by a team of artists from all over India. It is conceptualised by Deepali Salil.

"ANIMALS" is choreographed and performed by Bharatanatyam dancers

Nilava Sen as Gazelle

Shubhamani Chandrashekar as Orca

Athul Balu as Hyena

Deepali Salil as Sarus Crane

Original music composition - Sanchit Choudhary

Sponsored by Sundari Silks India

"Animals" is a part of our larger work LOOKING WITHIN LOOKING AROUND, a dance film which urges the audience to "LOOK WITHIN" them and "LOOK AROUND" them. In our film "Animals" the viewers are made to look around them, with a focus on how it's high time we become more aware of all the other beings that inhabit this planet with us. By taking four animals; Gazelle, Hyena, Orca and Sarus Crane, which are not much explored by Indian Classical Dancers, we seek to renew the connection with our animal kingdom and develop that connection into care and compassion. The only way forward is together. Conserving and living sustainably needs to become a lifestyle.

Bindu

Choreographed and performed by Tanya Saxena

Sound Design and Mixing:Ananda Gupta

Music: Rajat Prasanna

'Bindu' (the originary dot) is a movement film inspired by artist S.H. Raza, made in collaboration with the Raza Foundation.

Tanya Saxena is a Bharatanatyam dancer based in Delhi, India. She has studied extensively under renowned Gurus Saroja Vaidyanathan, Rama Vaidyanathan, Kamalini Dutt and A. Lakshamanswamy; Tanya holds a Master's in Performing Arts, is an empanelled artist with the ICCR and an A-Graded artist of Doordarshan, India

Leher (wave) choreographed and performed by Tanveer Alam

A minimalist exploration of Vilambit Laya (slow tempo) in Kathak.

Music: Gurumurthy Vaidya

Dramaturgy: Harikishan S. Nair

Mixing and mastering: Roshin Shabu

Videography and editing: Aman Chandak

Supported by: Sadhana Project Residency (Anandam Dancetheatre), The Canada Council for the Arts, Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Arts Council.

Tanveer Alam (Toronto, Canada) trained in kathak with Sudeshna Maulik and with guru Sandhya Desai. Alam is a graduate in Western Contemporary dance from The School of Toronto Dance Theatre's Professional Training Program (2019). Alam has performed in the works of Pt. Birju Maharaj, Lata Pada, Rina Singha, Janak Khendry, Padmini Chettur, Brandy Leary, Peter Chin, Harikishan S. Nair, and Sashar Zarif to name a few and he has presented at SummerWorks Festival, Battery Dance Festival +, CanAsian Dance Festival: Grit Short Dances, Tangente and others.

Terra (Singapore)

Choreographed by Liz Lea and

Danced by Subastian Tan and Shahrin Johry.

Music by TaikOz

A contemporary dance with influences from movement techniques of Singapore and India.

Subastian Tan and Shahrin Johry are members of Maya Dance Theatre, Singapore. Founded in 2007, Maya Dance Theatre (MDT) is a non-profit professional dance theatre company that has carved out a niche for itself in the Singapore dance scene by creating works with social consciousness and sharing social stories.

Bird of Time

Performed and choreographed by Mythili Maratt Anoop

Inspired by Sarojini Naidu's poem, 'The Bird of Time' this work presents an assortment of life's dramatic moments which ultimately ends in silence

Mythili Maratt Anoop is an ICCR empanelled Mohiniyattam artist, trained under Guru Kalamandalam Kshemavathy and Guru Sadanam Balakrishnan, among others. In addition to many awards, she holds a doctorate from IIT Bombay in the Semiotics of Mohiniyattam led to publications such as Mohiniyattam: A Language of Feminine Desire and Scripting Dance in Contemporary India.

Animals

Choreographed and performed by Bharatanatyam dancers Nilava Sen as Gazelle Shubhamani Chandrashekar as Orca Athul Balu as Hyena Deepali Salil as Sarus Crane

Original music composition - Sanchit Choudhary

We wanted to renew the connection with our animal kingdom and develop that connection into care and compassion.

Nilava Sen based in Kolkata,is working under the tutelage of Rama Vaidyanathan. He has been Performing continuously at various prestigious platforms all over India. He has won various accolades like Nalanda Nritya Nipuna 2020, Kishor Pratibha Award 2018, SSS Academy Award 2015 to name a few.

Deepali Salil holds a masters degree (Bharatnatyam) from the prestigious Nalanda Nrityakala Mahavidyalaya, Mumbai, under guidance of Padma Bhushan Kanak Rele She currently studies with Rama Vaidyanathan. She has performed with various prestigious festivals and was the trainer and choreographer for the feature film MEE RAQSAM produced by Shabana Azmi. She is also a UNESCO CID - PAIRS certified therapeutic movement facilitator, and counseller.

Athul Balu graduated from Kalakshetra Foundation Chennai and is currently a member of Leela Samson's Spanda Dance. He was awarded Sri Gutty Vasu Memorial Prize by the Madras Music Academy Company.

Shubhamani Chandrashekar trained under her mother Sharadamani Shekar, the Kalakshetra Foundation and currently trains under Rama Vaidyanathan. She has performed in several countries like the USA, Cambodia and South Korea.

All events hosted by the Indo American Arts Council (IAAC). IAAC is passionately dedicated to promoting, showcasing, and building an awareness of the arts and artists in the performing, visual, literary, and folk arts, whose heritage lies in India. We also gratefully acknowledge our co-existence with the community of artists of New York.

www.IAAC.us