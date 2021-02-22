The Hartt Dance Division Presents BEYOND SIGHT

The University of Hartford's The Hartt School presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, "Beyond Sight." Performances are Friday, March 12, 2021 at 7:30pm and Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm (all times in EST). All three shows will be livestreamed from The University of Hartford's Lincoln Theater through www.hartford.edu/harttstream.

"Beyond Sight" is an evening-length performance showcasing a culmination of newly created dance works through the lens of three Hartt Dance Division Seniors. After four years of cultivating their artistic voices, Meredith Bolton, Marigel Fernandez, and Kyleigh Olivier will each premier original choreographies portraying themes about the emotional challenges of managing Alzheimer's Disease, family dynamics, and balancing control.

The spring performance also consists of a collaboration with The Hartt School's Composition Department. This allows all involved to accentuate the original scores and choreographies simultaneously, all the while making connections for future projects. For "Beyond Sight," the dance works of Kyleigh Olivier and Meredith Bolton will feature the musical compositions of June Aino and Josh Baerwald.

In addition to their group works, three esteemed professionals, Brandon Collwes, Francisco Graciano, and Mike Esperanza, were commissioned to craft original solo works highlighting each dancer's individual growth throughout their educational journeys at The Hartt School. These solos will also debut in this spring's performance.

To livestream "Beyond Sight," please visit www.hartford.edu/harttstream. This is a free performance, but donations are accepted at https://gofund.me/45a7e5bb. To learn more about The Hartt School's senior dance majors, visit https://seniorclass2021.wixsite.com/seniorclass.