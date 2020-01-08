The Exponential Festival to Present a Shared Program of Anabella Lenzu and CJ Holm

Brooklyn's Exponential Festival presents a shared evening of two innovative female choreographers: Anabella Lenzu, who will perform her acclaimed solo "No more beautiful dances," and CJ Holm, presenting her thought-provoking "Becky's Lament," January 21-23 at 7:30 PM at The Brick, 579 Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg.

Anabella Lenzu will perform her "No More Beautiful dances," a multi-media solo that wrestles with the ideas of being an immigrant and the exploration, introspection and reframing of a woman after becoming a mother. Premiered at LaMaMa E.T.C. in 2018, the dance/theater work uses drawing, spoken word, and video projections to tell a personal vision of femininity, and what it means to be a woman today.

Argentinian native Lenzu is choreographer/performer; video projection design is by Todd Carroll; direction by Daniel Pettrow; costumes by Jennifer Johanos.

In her "Becky's Lament," writer/choreographer/performer CJ Holm asks the questions "who gets to be innocent? What outrages endure in the name of making nice?" CJ creates and explores Becky's world through text, movement, music, and authentic Midwestern cuisine. "Becky's Lament" was inspired by Holm's trip to the rural Midwest in which she began to imagine an alternate self whose parents hadn't gotten out of their small hometowns. The character of Becky began to take shape - sincere and earnest, convinced of her own virtue, pleased as punch with her place in the cosmos until an unspeakable "incident" in her town's past throws a spoke in the middle of her clear path. The work premiered in 2017 at Vital Joint in Brooklyn and has been rewritten for the 2020 performances.

www.theexponentialfestival.org

The Exponential Festival

presents a shared program of

ANABELLA LENZU (dancer/choreographer) and CJ HOLM (writer/choreographer/performer)

Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday, January 21, 22, 23 at 7:30 PM

The Brick, 579 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn (between Union Avenue & Lorimer Street) (L train to Lorimer or G train to Metropolitan)

Tickets: $20; $15 for students & seniors

Reservations: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1021399





