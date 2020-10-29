THE 2020 AMERICAN DANCE GUILD PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL Celebrates 10 Years Over 10 Weeks

The American Dance Guild's 10 Years Over 10 Weeks is available to stream on Vimeo and through the ADG website.

Reaching into its archival treasure trove of rarely seen recordings of past events, The American Dance Guild continues their virtual offering 10 Years Over 10 Weeks, a rich collection of video performances of honorees and guest artists over the last ten years of ADG Performance Festivals.

The video stream, which runs for ten weeks, features works by 25 dance luminaries from ADG Festivals 2009-2019. Each of the Festival artists appear sequentially by year, running for one week. The live festival has been postponed this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The American Dance Guild's 10 Years Over 10 Weeks is available to stream on Vimeo and through the ADG website. The showings are free, with donations welcome. The full 10 Years Over 10 Weeks lineup is below.

NEXT WEEK, Nov. 2 through Nov. 8, the 2020 ADG Virtual Festival will stream WEEK FOUR, a special tribute to choreographers REMY CHARLIP, LAR LUBOVITCH and MARILYN WOOD, honorees at American Dance Guild Festival 2013. Video footage each week will be live from 10am Monday to 11:59pm Sunday ET. To be shown on WEEK FOUR:

Remy Charlip

TWELVE CONTRA DANCES

Choreography: Remy Charlip (1980)

Music: Ludwig van Beethoven

Costumes: Courtesy of the Hofstra University Department of Drama and Dance Dance Program

Performers: Stephanie Chun and Ari Someya

Company members of H.T. Chen and Dancers

SUPREME COURT

Choreography: Remy Charlip (1986)

For Lotte Goslar

Music: Dreyer-McDonald

Performers: Patrick Scully and Lance Westergard

Lar LubovitchDUET FROM CONCERTO SIX TWENTY-TWO

Choreography: Lar Lubovitch (1986)

Music: W.A. Mozart, Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra K.622

Performers: Attila Joey Csiki and Tobin Del CuoreConcerto Six Twenty-Two received its world premiere at Carnegie Hall on April 9,1986. The duet from Concerto Six Twenty-Two was subsequently performed on October 5, 1987 at the NY State Theatre at "Dancing for Life," the first response to the AIDS crisis by the dance community, conceived and initiated by Lar Lubovitch, uniting 14 different companies to raise money for AIDS care, research and education. Choreography copyright © Lar Lubovitch 1986

Marilyn WoodALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE - MARILYN WOOD and her CELEBRATIONS A presentation in images and text by choreographer and event maker Marilyn Wood

"Credit goes to the young dancers of my early company 'MW and the Celebration Group' who committed themselves to my vision of bringing our art form out into the heart of the community. The dancers were joined by other artists inspired to expand their normal work to provide the dramatic staging required for our site-specific events in the scale of public space in so many diverse environments and cultures. This network evolved into the 'International Center for Celebration' of artists who brought their new forms to each commission to invite collaboration with the local artists as I worked with the variety of local dance companies who also chose to participate in these new performance settings. These local dancers, artists and other support groups also deserve equal appreciation for offering their talents to the success of a resulting 'Celebration' experience for their hometown." - Marilyn Wood

Photos attached.

The yearly American Dance Guild Festival is a themed live event which presents over 30 artists of diverse backgrounds, ages and aesthetics ranging from modern to post-modern, to performance art to cultural hybrids. Each year luminaries in dance are recognized with awards of Distinguished Artistry and Lifetime Achievement, and it is these artists who are featured in this special presentation.



The 10 Years Over 10 Weeks full lineup:

October 12-18: Donald McKayle, Erick Hawkins (2009)

October 19-25: Paul Sanasardo, Jane Dudley, Linda Tarnay (2011)

October 26-November 1: Elaine Summers, Dianne McIntyre (2012)

November 2-8: Lar Lubovitch, Marilyn Wood, Remy Charlip (2013)

November 9-15: Joan Myers Brown, Douglas Dunn, Bill Evans (2014)

November 16-22: Doug Varone, Liz Lerman, Alice Teirstein (2015)

November 23-29: Jean Erdman (2016)

November 30-December 6: Garth Fagan, Martha Myers, Thunderbird American Indian/Louis Mofsie (2017)

December 7-13: Jane Comfort, Eleo Pomare (2018)

December 14-20: Jody Gottfried Arnhold, Gus Solomons jr, Abdel R. Salaam (2019)

To view the virtual collection on the above dates, please visit americandanceguild.org or vimeo.com/americandanceguild



"The American Dance Guild holds a unique position as both a promoter of the new and preserver of the living history of modern dance as an art form," said Gloria McLean president of the American Dance Guild. "We are digging into our extensive historical archives for this year's virtual presentation, and the superb artists represented offer an opportunity for students, teachers and researchers as well as the general public to engage in the rich heritage and diverse subject matter of modern dance."

The 2020 American Dance Guild Virtual Performance Festival 10 Years Over 10 Weeks gratefully acknowledges support from Jody and John Arnhold | Arnhold Foundation, The Harkness Foundation for Dance, and The Janis and Alan Menken Charity Fund.

