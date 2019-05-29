Sidra Bell Dance New York Announces 2019 Season Event AtÂ GKÂ Arts Center

Sidra Bell Dance New York (SBDNY) returns for its home season after an extensive international tour with stops in Cambridge, Baltimore, Indiana, San Francisco, Vancouver (BC), Philadelphia, Vara & Halland County (Sweden), and Pittsburgh.

The Company celebrates partnerships, presentations, residencies and educational platforms with Harvard University, The Peabody Conservatory at Johns Hopkins University, Ball State University, Alonzo King LINES Training Program, Arts Umbrella, Drexel University College of Media Arts & Design, New Dialect Nashville, Moving Forward Dallas, University of the Arts Philadelphia, Vara Konserthus, Kungsbacka Teater, pearl PRESENTS, CPR-Center for Performance Research, and American Dance Abroad.

The Company's new work PRELUDE | IDENTITY has been developed in out of town residencies during the 2018/2019 touring season and will premiere at GK Arts Center in one of NYC's premier arts districts DUMBO, Brooklyn.

Meet the Dancers: Sebastian Abarbanell, Alonzo Blanco, Marisa Christogeorge, Drew Lewis, Misa Kinno Lucychyn, Sophia Parker.

Season Tickets are available at: BROWN PAPER TICKETS

(https://m.btp.me/event/4191148). General Adm.: $25.00 | Students & Seniors: $15.00 | 20% off for Groups of 4. For Information: 212: (567-0411 or (917) 853-5389 | email: info@sidrabelldanceny.org.





