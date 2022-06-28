Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shumka Announces Canada Day Performance At The Legislature

Hosted by local artist/actor/musician Larissa Pohoreski. 

Jun. 28, 2022  
Shumka has been announced as part of the Canada Day Celebrations presented by the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. See Shumka on the Diversity Stage (Legislature's south grounds), from 1 - 1:45 pm, hosted by local artist/actor/musician Larissa Pohoreski.

Shumka will be performing two selections from its current "Shumka on Tour" production - Echoes of Hopak (a celebration of the signature Ukrainian dance piece that has closed thousands of Shumka shows over its 60 year history, and My Yeh (an emotional tribute to the strength and courage of Ukrainians currently under siege in their homeland).

After two years of cancellations due to covid, Shumka is excited to be celebrating Canada Day as part of the free all-ages entertainment on the Legislative Grounds this year. Given the tragic war on Ukraine, it feels even more important to celebrate Ukrainian Canadian dance and music as part of our current Canadian heritage.

For more information about Shumka, visit shumka.com.



