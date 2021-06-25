Scarabeus Aerial Theatre Release Teaser Trailer in Support of Transgender, Non-Binary and Gender Diverse Young People

Scarabeus Aerial Theatre release powerful teaser trailer for new production Emerging in support of transgender, non-binary and gender diverse young people

This Pride Month, one of the UK's longest standing aerial theatre companies, Scarabeus, is proud to share a message of solidarity and support to transgender, non-binary and gender diverse young people and their families with a powerful teaser trailer for their new production in creation Emerging.

Emerging centres on the relationship between Naissa, who has experienced gender dysphoria for as long as he can remember, and his mother, Daniela, as they embark on a journey into the unknown.

Combining dance, aerial skills and excerpts from letters written to each other, Naissa and Daniela harness their art to better understand both themselves and each other, as they navigate their relationship and a life-changing process.

While sensitively exploring the themes of gender, identity and representation, Emerging is a universal story about a parent-child relationship, coming of age and independence.

Scarabeus are passionate about the role culture and creativity can play in facilitating profound change. Alongside the research and development of Emerging, Scarabeus will present Flying Free, a range of aerial workshops aimed at the LGBTQI+ community taking place across the summer.

The teaser, a collaboration between Scarabeus and Satya Films; is a prequel to a forthcoming immersive performance work by Scarabeus Emerging planned for 2022, and an upcoming documentary by Satya Films.

Currently training at London Contemporary Dance School, Naissa was recently featured in the Channel 4 Diversity in Advertising Award-winning Starbucks advert Every Name's a Story, in support of the transgender young people and families charity, Mermaids.

For over 30 years Scarabeus Aerial Theatre has produced pioneering performances, fusing aerial skills with visual theatre and dance to create thought-provoking and memorable productions and projects.

Established by Daniela Essart and Søren Nielsen, Scarabeus' work uses contemporary narratives to awaken empathy, ethical and political consciousness in its audiences. Scarabeus believe in the power of culture and creativity to transform the lives of children, young people and their families.

Daniela Essart, Artistic Director of Scarabeus Aerial Theatre said: "With Emerging we want to not only tell our story but also use our artform to help others who are navigating similar journeys and to let them know they are not alone. We want to highlight the nuances, the fragility and ferocity in this journey, bravery and fear, determination and dignity. We live in an increasingly divided world, but what keeps us together is our love, care and compassion for one another and our ability to continue to learn and grow as a society. We are making Emerging with love towards ourselves and the trans community"

Emerging is generously supported by Arts Council England and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation.

For more information and understanding about gender diversity, see: https://genderedintelligence..co.uk/

For more information and support for gender diverse children and young people, see: https://mermaidsuk.org.uk/.