Royal Academy of Dance Will Participate in Let's Dance 2025

On Sunday 2 March, Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) will get the whole nation moving in celebration of Let's Dance 2025. Spearheaded by RAD's Silver Swans ambassador Angela Rippon, Let's Dance 2025 is designed to raise awareness of the social, physical and mental health benefits of dance and the positive impact it has on communities.

The event will see RAD dance teachers from across the UK offer dance classes for people in their local communities. Classes will be available for those who have previous dance experience or those who have never danced before but would like to give it a try.

At the RAD's headquarters in Wandsworth, London, a day full of dance is planned. Classes catered to all ages will be available including family dance (ages 2½-3 years), hip-hop (ages 8-12 years), ballet (over 18) and a Silver Swans dance class for older learners, in which Angela Rippon will be in attendance. Created in 2017, Silver Swans is a hugely popular programme that gets older people moving.

A Move to the Musicals class (over 18) will also take place, and will be attended by English television performer, Debbie McGee. Dame Darcey Bussell, President of the RAD will also be attending the day.

Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of the RAD said: "At the RAD, we believe that everyone should be able to experience the power of dance and its positive impact on our mental and physical health. It's why we're delighted to be participating in Let's Dance 2025 and look forward to opening our doors for a wonderful day of dance."

The RAD is one of the world's most influential dance education and training organisations. With its global headquarters in London, the RAD works locally and around the world to bring dance to diverse communities, widen access to dance and share the benefits and wellbeing that dance brings.

For more information, visit the RAD's website at https://www.royalacademyofdance.org/event/lets-dance-a-day-of-dance-classes-with-royal-academy-of-dance/

