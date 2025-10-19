Royal Academy Of Dance Announces Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition 2025 Finalists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Academy of Dance announced the finalists of The Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition 2025. 35 candidates from over ten countries across the world took part in The Fonteyn semi-finals this week, with 12 finalists from five countries making it through to compete in The Fonteyn 2025 final at Auditório Ibirapuera, Sao Paulo Brazil.

The finalists are:

Charlene Se, age 17 from Canada, taught by Juna Koo and Wendy Holt and training at Dancing Soma; Yasmin Oliveira Lopes dos Santos, age 16 from Brazil, taught by Simone Malta, Cristina Laura, Ingrid Chafick, Ana Carolina Pitanga, and training at Cia Jovem Basileu França; Valentina Toscani, age 18 from Brazil, taught by Simone Malta, Dora de Paula Soares, Maria Eugênia and Ana Caroline Pitanga, and training at Cia Jovem Basileu França/English National Ballet School; Wipob Hansomboon, age 19 from Thailand, taught by Wanarudee Hansomboon, and training at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts/Wanadanse Studio; Apolo Moura, age 15 from Brazil, taught by Carolina Grizante and currently training at Estúdio de Ballet Cisne Negro; Leticia Peleponis Gonçalves Francisco, age 16 from Brazil, taught by Simone Malta, Olga Dolganova and Ana Carolina Pitanga, and training at Cia Jovem Basileu França; Bridie Grice, age 19 from Australia, taught by Kerry Livingstone and Faculty of Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and training at Royal Conservatoire of Scotland; Rafaella Pinheiro Marion, age 15 from Brazil, taught by Liliana Testa and training at Iris Ativa-Lina Penteado; Saki Honjo, age 18 from Japan, taught by Satomi Morikawa and training at Morikawa Satomi Ballet Academy; Lárah Rachel de Carvalho Bento Rodrigues, age 18 from Brazil, taught by Mariana Alves and training at Centro de Dança Mariana Alves; Samantha Maestre Cortez, age 18 from Brazil, taught by Aracy de Almeida Bononi and training at Lapidari Núcleo de Artes; Ana Luiza Mendes Felippe, age 18 from Brazil, taught by Aracy de Almeida Bononi and training at Lapidari Núcleo de Artes.

Lárah Rachel de Carvalho Bento Rodrigues won the Dancer's Own Choreographic Award which was available to all candidates who choreographed their Dancer's Own variation. This variation will be performed at the final. The Musicality Award was won by Samantha Maestre Cortez.

Thanks to the support of the RAD's bursary donors, half of the finalists were bursary recipients, meaning they could participate in the competition.

After three coaching days and two semi-finals, judged by a panel comprising Paloma Herrera, Artistic Director of the Summer Intensive at KAATSBAAN Cultural Park and Julio Bocca, Director of the Stable Ballet of the Teatro Colón, the finalists will now compete for a chance to win the coveted Gold (sponsored by Freed of London), Silver and Bronze medals, and for the Audience Choice Award. Mayara Magri, The Royal Ballet principal dancer and Ana Botafogo, Artistic Director of Theatro Municipal of Rio de Janeiro will join Herrera and Bocca to judge the final.

At the final on Sunday, finalists will perform newly choreographed commissioned variations created by The Fonteyn 2025 commissioned choreographer, Mayara Magri. The finalists will perform one of two variations, 'Frivolity' and 'Samba Alone' both set to music by Brazilian composer Andre Mehmari. These variations are world premieres and mark Magri's choreographic debut.

As well as the finalists taking to the stage, audiences will experience two guest performances. Dalal Achcar Ballet Company dancers Gabriela Sisto and Fernando Mendonça will perform Melodia Sentimental from Floresta Amazônica, set to music by Heitor Villa-Lobos. Sao Paulo Dance Company dancers Carolina Pegurelli and Yoshi Suzuki will perform the 'White Swan Pas De Deux' from Act II of Swan Lake, from Mario's Galizzi restaging under the direction of Ines Bogéa.

In addition to the final on Sunday, this weekend dance enthusiasts can experience The Fonteyn's wrap around events. These events, held from 18-19 October at UNIP campus vergueiro in Sao Paulo, include an 'in conversation' with The Fonteyn judges, a coaching session delivered by Ana Botafogo, and insights into Solo Seal, the RAD's highest exam offering.

The Fonteyn (previously known as The Genée) is one of the oldest and most prestigious ballet competitions in the world, representing the pinnacle of achievement for young dancers trained in the RAD syllabus.

Beginning in 1931, the competition has toured the globe and is dedicated to promoting dance, providing educational experiences and recognising excellence in young ballet dancers internationally. A launchpad for a professional career, The Fonteyn offers aspiring dancers the unique opportunity to work with world-renowned choreographers and professionals, as well as the chance to perform on an international stage. In addition to the medals and cash prizes all candidates will have the opportunity to be considered for a variety of tuition scholarship opportunities from renowned dance schools across the globe.

The grand final will be livestreamed for free by MediciTV. Visit here: https://www.thefonteyn.org/livestream