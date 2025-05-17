Review: PARSONS DANCE at The Joyce Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At Parsons Dance, endurance and impressive physical demand is no surprise. Artistic Director David Parsons, known for his high energy repertoire and peak athleticism, presents a six-work repertoire at The Joyce Theater, including two commissioned works by Robert Battle and Rena Butler.

Parsons’ world premiere Her Gifts is dedicated to Grammy-award winning musician Roberta Flack, who was a longtime friend and supporter of the company. The solo is performed by dancer Zoey Anderson, commemorating her 10 year anniversary with the company. ”When I was told I was doing this solo, I got chills,” says Anderson in a talk back discussion with moderator Dr. Robin Wharton. “I was so excited to be able to share this piece here at the Joyce. It's this full circle moment, because it all comes back to community, family, and connection, and that’s always what I’ve felt when I dance at Parsons.”

Opening the evening performance is Parsons' Wolfgang which debuted in 2005. The title reflects the entire work, which is set to multiple sound scores by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Parsons' choreography meticulously weaves three duets in and out of unison with continuous sharp execution and contagious joy. Dressed in maroon, gray renaissance-like costumes, moments of comedy and personality flicker throughout the athletic marathon.

Slowing down momentum and presence, Anderson appears onstage to dance Her Gifts in a mustard, lengthy flowing dress designed by Norma Kamali. Set to the enchanting “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” Anderson truly shares the gift of dance as she stretches beyond her wingspan, painting cursive lines with her por de bras. Her strength is admirable; she hinges, extends, spirals, and turns with seamless timing and accuracy. Moments of silky fluidity compliment seconds in the work she remains fully still. It is emotional and vulnerable to witness. During Anderson’s bow she smiles, beaming.

The Hunt, created by Parsons Dance alumni Battle, is attention-grabbing, intense, and dynamic. Originally choreographed for six men, the work conveys a primal ritual with hard-hitting stomps, jumps, and hits. Dancers Téa Pérez, Megan Garcia Ziminiski, Justine Delius, and understudy Joanne Hwang, bring a feminine power and domination to the work, hovering over each other as they chase, throw, push, pull, and strike. Many times they circle facing each other, as if predators in a forest ready to pounce. The Hunt is enticing and provoking.

Rena Butler’s world premiere Sheep’s Gothic is mysterious, eerie, and dark, leaving questions for the inspiration and storyline. Dressed in dark gray bodysuits with black arm and leg cuffs and pads designed by Asha Ama, the dancers move into action immediately. There is an intense sense of domination, specifically by dancer Pérez, who seems to control and manipulate the other dancers. The disassembling of joints is jarring to watch; as if Pérez has the power to snap the muscle power out of the dancers leaving them paralyzed. She holds Hwang’s head in her hand, cradling it until she throws her head to her other hand. Butler’s intensity and choice in music by Darryl J. Hoffman hooks the audience’s attention; and keeps them wanting more.

Shocking the audience with strobe and loud UFO sounds, Caught presents a spectacular optical illusion performed by Anderson. As strobe flashes, Anderson essentially floats across the stage in different positions: middle splits, running, pike jumps, and tucks. It’s unforgettable to see Anderson essentially levitate, midway through the audience shouts and claps, out of sheer shock.

Closing the show is Parsons’ In The End, performed by a cast of ten dancers set to music by Dave Matthews Band. Carefree in denim and tie-dye, the dancers shimmy and smile; the work feels like a closing time moment of a party.

Parsons Dance is truly a living testament that dancers are athletes, and dances require athleticism. The dancers of Parsons are inviting, strong, and invigorating, sharing Parsons’ vision with authenticity and grace.

Cast and creative team include Artistic Director David Parsons; Executive Director Rebecca Josue; Dancers Zoey Anderson, Megan Garcia Ziminski, Téa Pérez, Luke Romanzi, Joseph Cyranski, Justine Delius, Joanne Hwang, Emerson Earnshaw, Odin Brock; Understudies Luke Biddinger, Gabrielle DiNizo.

Photo Credit: Banner photo and article photos by Paula Lobo, photo of Zoey Anderson by Steven Pisano

