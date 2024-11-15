Review: GALLIM BRINGS NEW YORK PREMIERE OF 'WONDERLAND' to The Joyce Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The chaos of New York City was nowhere to be found inside the historical walls of The Joyce on Wednesday night. When entering the space, it felt like you were hundreds of miles away, at some remote lodge deep in the Catskills. The sounds of birds, bugs, and wildlife echoed throughout, immediately setting the scene and creating a mood for the audience. A gentle fog blanketed the stage; dramatic light installations were suspended from the ceiling like pensive question marks hanging at the end of a sentence, as if to say, "What's going to happen?"

Right from the start, the dancers moved like a wolf pack: fierce, powerful, and hungry. A particular series of mesmerizing squat leaps and chaîné-inspired turns were done in perfect unision as they got ready to pounce on their prey. But just as quickly, the atmosphere shifted entirely. With big grins plastered on their faces and audible, dramatic laughter drowning out the quiet, the dancers took "camp" to the next level, exaggerating each step to be bigger, bolder, better.

The company is filled with strong technicians, but the intrigue of Andrea Miller's choreography is not in the steps, but the transitions. Miller has the singular ability to craft story through movement that features both animalistic and pedestrian qualities. At times, the dance was soft and supple; a simple stroll from downstage to upstage. Other times, it was wildly impressive acrobatic feats that made your heart race with anticipation.

The spectrum of this quality was exciting to watch; I never knew what I was about to see. Special shout out to Arika Yamada as Megalomatrix, who was captivating in both expression and technique.

Run time is 1 hour with no intermission.

Photo Credit: Dan Chen

