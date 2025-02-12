Review: FOREVER TANGO at Van Wezel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On a dimly lit stage enveloped in an air of mystique, a melodious bandoneon tenderly caresses the night's silence, its haunting notes reverberating through the hushed theater. Bathed in a solitary spotlight, the instrument's melancholic melody sets the stage, foretelling an evocative and passionately intense performance that is soon to unfold.

"Forever Tango," a mesmerizing showcase of sensuality and grace, made a mesmerizing appearance at the illustrious Van Wezel performance hall, casting a spell of enchantment and wonder upon all in attendance, leaving them spellbound and enraptured by the sheer beauty and artistry unfurling before their eyes.

The stage was beautifully adorned with six pairs of dance partners, each exuding a unique and distinguished elegance through their performance. Among them, Adrian Veredice and Allejandra Hobart captivated the audience with their seamless and dramatic choreography, complemented by their emotive facial expressions that evoked pure artistry. Meanwhile, Juan Paolo Horvath and Natalia Turelli mesmerized onlookers with their powerful lifts and intricate, lightning-fast footwork, creating a dynamic spectacle that left spectators in awe. Each dancing pair showcased exceptional skill and artistry, creating a breathtaking display of talent and grace.

In a grand display of elegance and sophistication, the dancers graced the stage with their presence, accompanied by a tuxedo-clad band that exuded class and style. Together, they moved in harmony, but it was when each pair took the spotlight with their own songs that their performances truly shone. As the music filled the air, the dancers expertly conveyed a range of emotions through their precise movements and intricate footwork, weaving tales of both sadness and joy with each step. The variety of Tango forms displayed by each pair left me captivated, sparking a curiosity that lingered long after the performance had ended. The melding of musicianship and dance talent created a mesmerizing spectacle, making it nearly impossible to determine which stole the show or whom to focus on.

"Forever Tango" is a renowned show that emanates luxury and impeccable artistry. Having charmed audiences since its debut on Broadway in June of 1997, the show was set for an 8-week engagement but exceeded all expectations by running for an astounding 14 months. This captivating production has embarked on a global tour, enchanting audiences worldwide. We eagerly anticipate their return to our inviting shores in the near future. If you missed the opportunity to witness their magic this year, ensure you mark your calendar and be vigilant for their upcoming performances!

