Review: FLAMENCO FESTIVAL at NY City Center Thrills

New York City Center and the Flamenco Festival are now presenting the 24th Annual Flamenco Festival, an exciting and enticing display of dance, through March 9th. We attended the marvelous opening night performance on March 6th that featured the mastery of world-renowned dancers Alfonso Losa and Patricia Guerrero in “Alter Ego” set to superb guitar and vocal accompaniment. The piece premiered in September of 2023 at the Teatros del Canal in Madrid, Spain.

Flamenco is a highly prized traditional Spanish art form that combines dancing with singing and instrumentation. Spirited, emotional expressions are conveyed through beautiful, precise movements and lightning-fast footwork. This centuries old form of dance and expression has proved to be particularly popular with modern audiences and the current festival at New York City Center promises to delight.

Alfonso Losa and Patricia Guerrero’s presentation of “Alter Ego” was brilliantly choreographed by Losa and Guerrero with staging by Losa, Guerrero and Ana Morales. The vocalists known as cante flamenco included Sandra Carrasco, and Ismael “El Bola.” The guitarist for the show was Jose Manuel Martinex “El Peli.” The scenic design by Alfonso Losa and Patricia Guerrero; costume design by Belen de la Quintana; lighting design by Olga Garcia; and sound design by Pedro Leon developed a setting that seemed intimate, ideal for the 85-minute show.

“Alter Ego” showcased the abundant talents of Alfonso Losa and Patricia Guerrero. Whether they danced individually or as a couple, their performance was seamless and natural, a stunning display of rhythm, agility and control set perfectly to the tempo of the musical accompaniment. While their presentation showcased traditional flamenco, each of them demonstrated remarkable creativity. The audience was thrilled by this opening production of the festival and gave the performers a rousing standing ovation.

The heart of Spain comes to the heart of NYC! The Flamenco Festival at New York City Center provides a rare opportunity to see the finest flamenco dance in the weekend ahead. Upcoming performances include the Compania Manuel Linan in the New York premiere of Muerta de Amor on March 7th and the Compania Eva Yerbabuena in the New York premiere of Yerbaguena (Oscuro Brillante) on March 8th and 9th.

You can follow the Flamenco Festival on social media @FlamencoFest or by visiting www.FlamencoFestival.org.

New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St (between Sixth and Seventh avenues) New York, NY 10019. Tickets for the Flamenco Festival and all of their upcoming performances can be purchased by visiting HERE or calling 212.581.1212.

Photo Credit: Beatrix Molnar

