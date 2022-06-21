Review: ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER Presents a Marvelous Season at Lincoln Center

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 2022 Season at the David H. Koch Theater of Lincoln Center was a joy to behold. After a three-year hiatus, the company once again presented performances from June 15th to June 19th. We had the pleasure of attending the Saturday matinee performance on 6/18 that was Robert Battle's 10th Anniversary Program. The alluring presentation of eight pieces highlighted a decade of Battle's impressive leadership as Artistic Director since he was personally selected by Judith Jamison in 2011.

Mr. Battle has had a long association with the Ailey organization. A frequent choreographer and artist-in-residence at Ailey since 1999, he has set many of his works on Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, and at The Ailey School.

The Saturday matinee showcased Mr. Battle's choreography to the music of Ella Fitzgerald, Wynton Marsalis, Leontyne Price, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, and others. The program opened with Mass. Clad in flowing costumes, the dancers displayed the company's signature precision and grace. The second piece, In/Side made its Ailey premiere in 2009. The solo performed by Yannic Lebrun was a perfect display of the dancer's strength and flexibility. The program continued with Ella, an energetic and playful piece performed by Miranda Quinn and Patrick Coker to the music of Ella Fitzgerald.

(Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Robert Battle's excerpt from Love Stories. Photo by Paul Kolnik)

After the first intermission, the audience was treated to Battle's world premiere piece, For Four. The lively, wonderfully choreographed dance was performed by Renaldo Maurice, Solomon Dumas, Belen Indhira Perreyra, and Samantha Figgins. Future Alvin Ailey audiences should look forward to seeing it performed. Unfold proved to be a stunning, alluring duet by Ashley Mayeux and James Gilmer danced to moving operatic music by soprano, Leontyne Price. The extraordinary afternoon of dance continued with a whimsical choreography, Takademe performed by Kanji Segawa. Segawa's quick, effective movements that accompanied Sheila Chandra's music captivated. It was followed by an excerpt from Love Stories, an enthralling and moving 2004 choreography by Mr. Battle performed impeccably by the company members.

(Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Kanji Segawa in Robert Battle's Takademe. Photo by Paul Kolnik)

After the second intermission, the audience was treated to Alvin Ailey's rousing masterpiece Revelations. Since being created in 1960, it has been seen my more audiences around the world than any other modern work. With inspiring storytelling technique and beautiful spirituals, Revelations pays tribute to African American rich cultural history. It was the ideal finale to a marvelous afternoon of dance.

(Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Alvin Ailey's Revelations. Photo by Paul Kolnik)

Dance enthusiasts and many more continue to be fascinated by the talented members of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The company includes Lloyd A. Boyd III, Jeroboam Bozeman, Clifton Brown, Khalia Campbell, Patrick Coker, Carl Ponce Cubero, Sarah Daley-Perdomo, Caroline T. Dartey, Ghrai DeVore-Stokes, Solomon Dumas, Samantha Figgins, James Gilmer, Vernard J. Gilmore, Ashley Kaylynn Green, Jacqueline Green, Jacquelin Harris, Michael Jackson, Jr., Yazzmeen Laidler, Yannick Lebrun, Renaldo Maurice, Ashley Mayeux, Corrin Rachelle Mitchell, Chalvar Monteiro, Alisha Rena Peek, Belén Indhira Pereyra, Miranda Quinn, Kanji Segawa, Courtney Celeste Spears, Constance Stamatiou, Christopher Taylor, Jermaine Terry, Brena Thomas, Christopher R. Wilson, and Brandon Michael Woolridge.

Founded by Alvin Ailey in 1958, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater continues to charm and dazzle audiences worldwide with their versatile repertoire. Our sincere congratulations to all those responsible for its success including Judith Jamison, Artistic Director Emerita; Robert Battle, Artistic Director; Matthew Rushing, Associate Artistic Director; Ronni Favors, Rehearsal Director; Jamar Roberts, Resident Choreographer; and Bennett Rink, Executive Director.