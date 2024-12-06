Review: A VERY SWING OUT HOLIDAY at The Joyce Thrills

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An exhillerating dance show is yours to enjoy. "A Very Swing Out Holiday" is now being performed at The Joyce through December 15th and it is ideal for this season. We attended the opening night of this toe tapping, finger snapping show. It features a talented group of dancers perfecting the Lindy Hop and Vernacular Jazz Dance style to the music of an enormously talented big band on stage that plays over twenty wonderful selections. There's really no other show like it!

Each of the twelve dancers brings their distinctive talent, movement style, and personality to the stage. Together they create an amazing, fast-moving, fun show. The production showcases the company's grace, athleticism, and vibrant spirit whether they are performing solos, duets, or a full ensemble dances. The dancers include Brandon Barker, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Natasha Shevchenko, AJ Howard, Jennifer Jones, Breonna Jordan, Brian Lawton, Rachel Pitner, Samantha Siegel, Caleb Teicher, and Sean Vitale.

The first act opened the full troupe performing an exciting dance to a seasonal favorite, "Sleigh Ride." Other pieces that featured all of the dancers include "Coffee Bean Stomp Jubilee," and "Let it Snow." We loved the solos that highlighted the talents of Caleb Teicher, Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes and Nathan Bugh.

After the intermission, the audience is invited to the stage in small groups to get in the spirit with improvised social dance in "The Jam." It's a fantastic 30-minute experience for anyone who has been inspired to swing out too.

All of the musical arrangements and orchestrations are by Eyal Vilner, performed by the Eyal Vilner Big Band. Vilner is the Band leader and also plays alto saxophone, flute and clarinet. He is joined by the vocals of Imani Rouselle; Julieta Eugenio on tenor saxophone; Joy Branford on baritone saxophone; alternating at performances on trumpet are John Lake, Wayne Tucker, Brandon Lee, and Summer Camargo; alternating at performances on trombone are Willie Applewhite, Mariel Bildsten, and Joe Giordano; alternating at performances on piano ar Luther Allison, Martha Kato, and Jack Glottman; Ian Hutchison on the bass; and Evan Hyde on drums.

"A Very Swing Out Holiday" is brought to the stage by the artistic collective, Braintrust. Their Creative Team includes Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Caleb Teicher, and Eyal Viner. Original Swing Out choreography is by Caleb Teicher and the Braintrust in collaboration with the dancers. New Holiday choreography is by Nathan Bugh and Caleb Teicher in collaboration with the dancers. The piece, Big Apple Contest is choreographed by Frankie Manning. The dancers also perform stunning improvisations.

The Creative Team has done a top job! They include lighting design by Serena Wong; sound design b Joseph Wolfslau; costume design by Marion Talan de la Rosa and logo and bandstand design bu Michelle Stokes and Gaby Cook.

"A Very Swing Out Holiday" shines bright on The Joyce Theater stage. Gather your family and friends and see the show!

The Joyce Theater is located at 175 8th Avenue (between 18th and 19th Streets) in the Chelsea neighborhood of NYC. For ticketing and more information, visit their website HERE and call 212.242.0800.

Photo Credit: Steven Pisano



Reader Reviews