Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Registration Underway For The Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix

Participants can compare their skills in pre-competitive, junior and youth categories.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Registration Underway For The Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix

Registration has started for this year's unique event of Hungarian dance life, the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix in Veszprém. Ballet students aged 7-18 from all over the world are invited to the international competition which is of particular importance for nurturing future talent. Participants can compare their skills in pre-competitive, junior and youth categories. The jury of the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix consists of recognized artists of classical ballet and contemporary dance. Young artists who win the Junior Grand Prix and the Youth Grand Prix receive a notable cash award in addition to professional recognition.

The Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix is making its debut this year as one of the pioneering dance events of the year, offering competitors various opportunities to test their skills within professional and amateur categories, in classical and modern ballet, as well as individual, pas de deux and group programs.

The long-term goal of the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix is to foster talent and popularize Hungarian ballet education and this very special art as widely as possible. In addition to professional recognition prize winners of the competition can take home 500 euros for the Junior Grand Prix and 1,000 euros for the Youth Grand Prix.

"The most important goal of the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix is to embrace Hungarian and foreign talents. In recent years, we have participated in many prestigious international competitions with the students of the Hungarian National Ballet Institute who have achieved constant success. This is the time to showcase Hungarian ballet to the world within the framework of Veszprém European Capital of Culture 2023 program year" - said Tamás Solymosi, director of the Hungarian National Ballet and Ballet Institute, head of the the competition.

Registration is open until 14th March. During the registration phase, contestants can decide about their variation by choosing from the predetermined list and then uploading a link to the video recording of the chosen program (a maximum length of 4 minutes) to the application interface. Students under the age of 12 can apply with a choreography of their choice.

Based on the submitted recordings, a professional jury consisting of recognized professionals from Hungary and the international ballet world selects those finalists who can take part in the competition held in the brand new ActiCity complex in Veszprém between June 26 and June 30. In addition to the contest, organizers eagerly prepare a number of other professional, cultural as well as leisure content for those interested in the Balaton region. As the closing chord of the event, on 30th June, the best performing dancers will bid farewell to the audience in a public gala show.

Radina Dace, artistic director of the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix, former prima ballerina, ballet master and artistic director of the Hungarian National Ballet Institute emphasized: "Until now we have been to many countries with our students in various competitions but only as guests. That is why it gives me great pleasure that this time we can host this large-scale event and organize our own competition. All competitions are very important for ballet students to improve their skills. It will be no different in the case of the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix in Veszprém."

The Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix will make its debut in the modern ActiCity complex in Veszprém under the auspices of the Veszprém-Balaton European Capital of Culture 2023 program series. Contributing partners of the contest are the Hungarian National Ballet Institute, the Foundation for Opera Ballet Students, the Hungarian State Opera and the Victoria Art and Sports Club in Veszprém.



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Receives Hofstra University Dance Residency Photo
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Receives Hofstra University Dance Residency
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre continues its 23rd annual performance season with a spring residency at Hofstra University Dance, from January through April 2023. The Company will set an excerpt of their recent premiere piece, Threads, on the University's dance students.
Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces School Of Dance Summer Programs Photo
Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces School Of Dance Summer Programs
Ballet Hispánico School of Dance announces its 2023 summer programs. Registration is now open for programs ranging from early childhood camps through pre-professional and professional dance training opportunities, as well as professional development for dance teachers.
NYU Skirball Presents Bereishit Dance of Koreas NYC Premiere of BALANCE AND IMBALANCE AND Photo
NYU Skirball Presents Bereishit Dance of Korea's NYC Premiere of BALANCE AND IMBALANCE AND JUDO
NYU Skirball will present two NYC premieres by the Korean Dance Company Bereishit Dance: Balance and Imbalance and Judo, running March 24 & 25 at NYU Skirball. The two pieces, co-presented by the Korean Cultural Center New York, are drawn from many sources, including street dance and martial arts, and are choreographed by Soon-ho Park.
Noah Parets And Emerson Dayton Compete For The Erik Bruhn Prize Photo
Noah Parets And Emerson Dayton Compete For The Erik Bruhn Prize
Hope Muir, the Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, have announced that Second Soloist Noah Parets (age 23) and Corps de Ballet Member Emerson Dayton (age 22) will represent the company at The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

More Hot Stories For You


Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Receives Hofstra University Dance ResidencyAmanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Receives Hofstra University Dance Residency
February 8, 2023

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre continues its 23rd annual performance season with a spring residency at Hofstra University Dance, from January through April 2023. The Company will set an excerpt of their recent premiere piece, Threads, on the University's dance students.
Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces School Of Dance Summer ProgramsBallet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces School Of Dance Summer Programs
February 8, 2023

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance announces its 2023 summer programs. Registration is now open for programs ranging from early childhood camps through pre-professional and professional dance training opportunities, as well as professional development for dance teachers.
NYU Skirball Presents Bereishit Dance of Korea's NYC Premiere of BALANCE AND IMBALANCE AND JUDONYU Skirball Presents Bereishit Dance of Korea's NYC Premiere of BALANCE AND IMBALANCE AND JUDO
February 8, 2023

NYU Skirball will present two NYC premieres by the Korean Dance Company Bereishit Dance: Balance and Imbalance and Judo, running March 24 & 25 at NYU Skirball. The two pieces, co-presented by the Korean Cultural Center New York, are drawn from many sources, including street dance and martial arts, and are choreographed by Soon-ho Park.
Noah Parets And Emerson Dayton Compete For The Erik Bruhn PrizeNoah Parets And Emerson Dayton Compete For The Erik Bruhn Prize
February 7, 2023

Hope Muir, the Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, have announced that Second Soloist Noah Parets (age 23) and Corps de Ballet Member Emerson Dayton (age 22) will represent the company at The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.
Jody Oberfelder Projects Presents The World Premiere Of Immersive New Dance Work RUBE G. - THE CONSEQUENCES OF ACTIONJody Oberfelder Projects Presents The World Premiere Of Immersive New Dance Work RUBE G. - THE CONSEQUENCES OF ACTION
February 7, 2023

Jody Oberfelder Projects, known for their immersive dance experiences of inventive athleticism, wit, and whimsy, presents Rube G. – The Consequence of Action at Gibney Dance Center, March 4th-5th, 11th-12th, and 18th-19th. 
share