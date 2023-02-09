Registration Underway For The Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix

Registration has started for this year's unique event of Hungarian dance life, the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix in Veszprém. Ballet students aged 7-18 from all over the world are invited to the international competition which is of particular importance for nurturing future talent. Participants can compare their skills in pre-competitive, junior and youth categories. The jury of the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix consists of recognized artists of classical ballet and contemporary dance. Young artists who win the Junior Grand Prix and the Youth Grand Prix receive a notable cash award in addition to professional recognition.



The Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix is making its debut this year as one of the pioneering dance events of the year, offering competitors various opportunities to test their skills within professional and amateur categories, in classical and modern ballet, as well as individual, pas de deux and group programs.



The long-term goal of the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix is to foster talent and popularize Hungarian ballet education and this very special art as widely as possible. In addition to professional recognition prize winners of the competition can take home 500 euros for the Junior Grand Prix and 1,000 euros for the Youth Grand Prix.



"The most important goal of the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix is to embrace Hungarian and foreign talents. In recent years, we have participated in many prestigious international competitions with the students of the Hungarian National Ballet Institute who have achieved constant success. This is the time to showcase Hungarian ballet to the world within the framework of Veszprém European Capital of Culture 2023 program year" - said Tamás Solymosi, director of the Hungarian National Ballet and Ballet Institute, head of the the competition.



Registration is open until 14th March. During the registration phase, contestants can decide about their variation by choosing from the predetermined list and then uploading a link to the video recording of the chosen program (a maximum length of 4 minutes) to the application interface. Students under the age of 12 can apply with a choreography of their choice.



Based on the submitted recordings, a professional jury consisting of recognized professionals from Hungary and the international ballet world selects those finalists who can take part in the competition held in the brand new ActiCity complex in Veszprém between June 26 and June 30. In addition to the contest, organizers eagerly prepare a number of other professional, cultural as well as leisure content for those interested in the Balaton region. As the closing chord of the event, on 30th June, the best performing dancers will bid farewell to the audience in a public gala show.



Radina Dace, artistic director of the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix, former prima ballerina, ballet master and artistic director of the Hungarian National Ballet Institute emphasized: "Until now we have been to many countries with our students in various competitions but only as guests. That is why it gives me great pleasure that this time we can host this large-scale event and organize our own competition. All competitions are very important for ballet students to improve their skills. It will be no different in the case of the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix in Veszprém."



The Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix will make its debut in the modern ActiCity complex in Veszprém under the auspices of the Veszprém-Balaton European Capital of Culture 2023 program series. Contributing partners of the contest are the Hungarian National Ballet Institute, the Foundation for Opera Ballet Students, the Hungarian State Opera and the Victoria Art and Sports Club in Veszprém.