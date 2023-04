Registration Now Open For Shumka Summer Dance Camps

Registration is now open for 2023 Shumka Summer Dance Camps for all ages, June - August.

Shumka Summer Dance Camps is an internationally attended program offering a variety of camps to suit every taste, age, and ability. The program strives to inspire dancers about Ukrainian culture while making friends, having fun, and developing their abilities. Shumka Summer Dance Camps provide dancers with opportunities to continue training through the summer.

2023 Day Camps

Shumka Dance Centre (10515 111 Street)

NEW!

Adventure Quest | Ages 6-8, 9-12 | July 3 - 7 & August 21 - 25

NEW! I am Ukrainian | Ages 6-8, 9-12 | July 24 - 28

Shumka Minis | Ages 3-5 | July 3 - 7 & August 21 - 25

Silver Swans Sleeping Beauty | Ages 55+ | June 19 - 23

Seniors Can Shumka, Come Dance Through Europe | Ages 55+ | July 17 - 21



2023 Overnight Camps

Camp Oselia, Range Road 52 Highway 16, Wabamun Lake

Overnight Extreme Junior | Ages 10-13 | August 6 - 12 & August 13 - 19

Overnight Extreme Senior | Ages 14+ | August 6 - 12 & August 13 - 19

For more information, a full schedule and to register, please visit shumka.com.