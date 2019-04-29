Purelements Announces Legends Of Dance Concert Celebrating Dance Heroes

Purelements: An Evolution in Dance, inspiring and motivating youth in East Brooklyn to realize their authentic selves through exceptional arts programming, announces Legends of Dance: Past, Present, and Forever, June 9 at 5:00 p.m. at Kings Theatre.

The concert celebrates the cultural contributions from some of the most noted and respected Dance creators, such as Kevin Iega Jeff, Pearl Primus, Katherine Dunham, Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, Mike Malone, and Geoffrey Holder. These heroes of dance inspired movements, challenged the status quo, and educated the masses with their dynamic movement styles, creative ingenuity, and courage.

Framed as an awards show honoring these legends, the concert will consist of two dozen original dance works covering classical ballet, Horton, jazz, West African, hip-hop, and tap. Celebrating the legacy of these performers not only creates a platform to celebrate their contributions to the artform, but the beautifully crafted works created in their honor have inspired Purelements' exceptional C.O.A.R. students to find their own authentic voices.

The evening will be anchored by two World Premiere dance suites, created by choreographers Hollie Wright (The Color Purple, Hot Feet on Broadway, Alvin Ailey faculty) and Men Ca (The Color Purple on Broadway, Deeply Rooted Dance Company).

"Jubilation," created by Men Ca is inspired by the work of Kevin Iega Jeff's JUBILATION! Dance Company, which was created out of the need to provide a forum for African-American artists to be nurtured holistically through the arts. The suite will showcase soloist Imani Nowlin-Jenkins (a senior at LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts) in "Yellow Dress," an original work by Jeff to "Do What You Gotta Do" by Roberta Flack.

A Ballet Suite by Choreographer Hollie Wright will feature five new works dedicated to artists Hinton Battle, Raven Wilkinson, Delores Brown-Abelson and Marion Cuyjet, performed by thirty-six pre-professional students ages nine to twenty-two.

"Legends are not always known, or celebrated, and can often slip through society unnoticed. Their work doesn't have global success or recognition, but their impact to the lives they have touched have universal impact," said Lakai Worell, co-Artistic Director of Purelements, emphasizing that this has special significance to the company's work to create a platform for the youth of East Brooklyn to be motivated and inspired to create their own path towards transformation.

The concert furthers Purelements' mission to empower each to discover their authentic voice. Choreographer Men Ca noted, "In every generation there emerges a body of real people who do real work, who trust and obey their genius. The pure element of these legends is simply being themselves. They did not just choose to be themselves; they chose to magnify it."

Legends of Dance is a unique opportunity to celebrate the contribution of the dance legends of the past by reflecting their work through brilliant young dancers of the future.

Legends of Dance: Past, Present, and Forever will be held on June 9, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at Kings Theatre. Kings Theatre is located at 1027 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226, and is accessible by the 2, 5, B and Q trains. All tickets are $30-$45, and on sale at https://purelements.org/event/legends-of-dance.





