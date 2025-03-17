Pilobolus Selects Saratoga Performing Arts Center As Its 1st National Partner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Saratoga Performing Arts Center has announced that it has been selected as the first partner and incubation site to join modern dance company Pilobolus in the creation of a nationwide education program. Following an extensive feasibility study, SPAC is one of just three sites that the company will partner with for this multi-year initiative to expand their collective reach and impact.

Aligning their missions to make art and dance inclusive and accessible to all, SPAC and Pilobolus will co-develop creative movement programming that fosters connection, creativity, and well-being. The Joyce Theater in New York City has also committed to the initiative with plans to join in the development of the program in future years.

“The SPAC Education program has grown exponentially over the years, now serving over 50,000 students every year throughout the Capital Region. But not only has the program vastly expanded its numbers, it has emerged as a true innovator in the field and an advocate for the impact that the arts can have on our health and well-being,” says Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. “Partnering with Pilobolus is an exciting next step in this work, merging their imaginative approach to the creative process with our inclusive and accessible educational philosophy and practice.”

To launch this new initiative, SPAC, Pilobolus, and the Skidmore College Dance Department will hold a pilot workshop on Wednesday, March 19 from 10:10 a.m. to noon, which invites adults aged 50+ to learn alongside Skidmore College dance students in an open and inclusive environment. Led by Pilobolus teaching artists, the session will invite participants to explore creative problem-solving, experimentation, and teamwork through movement. Following the workshop, participants will share reflections and feedback to help shape the methodology of this new initiative.

“SPAC has an amazing education program with its SPAC School of the Arts and partnerships with hundreds of schools and nonprofits throughout the region. Its existing infrastructure and shared values of inclusion and accessibility make SPAC a natural partner for us to launch this new initiative. Additionally, Saratoga Springs and the surrounding regions are the ideal size for us to make a significant impact,” says Emily Kent, Education Director of Pilobolus. “Like the nature of the Pilobolus fungus itself, which inspired the company's name, we hope that this initiative will spur growth that extends beyond our individual communities to inform creative movement practices across the country.”

This new multi-year partnership follows SPAC's previous collaborations with Pilobolus, which began in 2021 with the company's participation in the Festival of Young Artists. In 2023, SPAC presented the full company at Spa Little Theater and the SPAC School of the Arts with two performances of its Re:CREATION Tour and a series of community workshops.

Additional details about the initiative and programming will be announced at a later date. Visit spac.org for information.

Pilot Workshop:

Pilobolus Creative Movement Exploration

Wednesday, March 19 | 10:10 AM – 12 PM

Pilobolus, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and the Skidmore College Dance Department will hold a unique, community-driven creative movement experience. This special workshop marks the beginning of a multi-year initiative designed to develop dance programming that fosters connection, creativity, and well-being.

Inspired by Pilobolus's signature approach to movement, this engaging session invites participants to explore creative problem-solving, experimentation, and teamwork in a fun, energetic environment.

Led by Pilobolus Teaching Artists, participants will

• Unlock creativity and experience the joy of movement in a playful, group-driven workshop.

• Collaborate with others to create original material and discover new ways to express oneself through movement.

• Engage in meaningful discussion following the movement session, sharing reflections and feedback to help shape this wellness-focused initiative.

