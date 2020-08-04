Online Subscription Service FLTPK is Giving You Access to New Dance Films

FLTPK was founded by world-renowned choreographer, Trey McIntyre.

Introducing FLTPK (flatpack) - an innovative way to access new dance films created by world class artists. Founded by world-renowned choreographer, Trey McIntyre, this new venture is a direct response to adapting dance to the COVID-19 era.

FLTPK is an online subscription service that gives viewers access to one-of-a-kind, original dance works by some of the greatest dance makers on the planet. Access to these works is exclusive to FLTPK's Patreon platform accessible at fltpk.com. Each month, patrons will have access to two world premiere dance films every other Friday night and immersive behind-the-scenes content.

The concept behind FLTPK came about organically and out of necessity as the United States began to shut down in March, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. McIntyre found himself quarantined in Houston, where he had been working on a new world-premiere with Houston ballet. As the dancers of Houston Ballet were spending weeks on end doing make-shift ballet class at home and wondering when they would be working again, Mr. McIntyre decided to work with some of these artists on dance films. Instead of asking artists to work for free, he did some fundraising to support these mini-commissions and raised a modest budget to assemble a small team that was safely manageable.

As the return to live theater performances remained uncertain, Mr. McIntyre started to examine how he could grow this idea of small dance film commissions into something more self-sustainable while providing income and opportunity to artists. He had built a modest success as an unknown photographer on Patreon, a crowdfunding platform for artists that provides ongoing support for artists to do their work. Mr. McIntyre decided to create a Patreon page, where this new dance project, FLTPK, would take life.

Now, choreographers and filmmakers from around the world are assembling their teams of collaborators and creating movement based films, intended specifically to be viewed at home. The films will then have their world premieres on the FLTPK Patreon page. Whatever total contributions that have been pledged at that point is evenly divided amongst the collaborators. The goal is to create an egalitarian system that removes status and negotiation from the artistic process and gives everyone an equal stake. Further, in full transparency, as a method of ultimately making the program self-sustaining, one of the equal partners will be Trey McIntyre Projects as presenter/distributor/producer, creating funding for organizational expenses that will ultimately not depend on individual donors.

Artists involved in FLTPK include Mike Tyus, Cathy Marston, Michaela Taylor, Sidra Bell, David Dawson, Alan Cumming, Steven Hoggett, Javier de Frutos, Cass Eipper, Yin Yue, among others.

How did they come up with the name FLTPK or Flatpack? Flatpack modular furniture has provided an ingenious and affordable solution delivered in a compact cube that comes to life in one's home and gains dimension and meaning. Similarly, a FLTPKwork comes into your home via the two-dimensional computer monitor and the individual contributions of artists come to life in the shared experience of seeing a dance work that is brand new.

"Trey McIntyre Projects has always kept on the path toward innovation. These massive changes in the world have made the space to really approach things in a new and potentially better way. I am so excited to try out this new idea and see where it takes us." - Trey McIntyre, Founder

During the month of August, FLTPK is free! Anyone can sign up and have a look around. There are three new films Mr. McIntyre created with the dancers of Houston Ballet that will be available to give a taste of what's to come.

To gain access, you can pledge any dollar amount in the support of each work and when the film is released, your credit card will be charged. For example, if you pledge $9, twice a month you will pay $9 as the admission price. If you pledge $1, twice a month you will pay $1, etc. If they don't deliver, you don't pay anything.

DETAILS

WHAT: FLTPK (flatpack)

WHERE: Access digitally from around the world at fltpk.com

WHEN: Launching August 4, 2020

WHY: Exploring how virtual commissions can grow into an opportunity to be creating dance while the world is repairing itself during the COVID-19 pandemic.

