New York Theatre Ballet Will Perform THE ROYAL COLLECTION Next Month

New York Theatre Ballet (NYTB) will present its “Once Upon a Ballet” series for children and families with five performances of “The Royal Collection,” April 5 & 6 at Florence Gould Theater in New York City. NYTB will also offer add-on “Royal Tea Party” events, Saturday, April 5 at 4:30pm and Sunday, April 6 at 12 Noon.

“The Royal Collection”

New York Theatre Ballet's “The Royal Collection” will include duets by Princess Aurora and Prince Désiré, Princess Florine and The Bluebird from Sleeping Beauty, as well as Prince Charming. NYTB's production of The Firebird with Prince Ivan completes the one-hour introduction to classical ballet. Audiences will be treated to these enduring classics set to legendary scores by Pytor Ilyitch Tchaikovsky and Igor Stravinsky. “The Royal Collection” will be performed Saturday, April 5 at 11:00AM, 1:00PM, and 3:30PM, and Sunday, April 6 at 11:00AM and 3:30PM. Tickets for “The Royal Collection” performances are $30 each (plus fees) and available at www.nytb.org/tickets.

“Royal Tea Party”

Following the 3:30PM performance on Saturday, April 5, and the 11:00AM show on Sunday, April 6, aspiring Princes and Princesses and their families can gather for a special add-on “Royal Tea Party” event featuring a dancer meet-and-greet and sweet treats. Children are invited to wear their best royal outfits for photos with the dancers. Tea Party pass tickets are $80 and include entry into the 3:30PM performance on April 5 and the 11:00AM performance on April 6, as well as VIP seating. Visit www.nytb.org/tickets for tickets and information.

Florence Gould Theater is located at 55 E. 59th Street in New York City. For more information on New York Theatre Ballet, please visit www.nytb.org.

