New York Theatre Ballet School Announces Children's Division Curriculum For The 20-21 School Year
New York Theatre Ballet School announces its Children's Division Curriculum for the 20-21 School Year, running September 21, 2020 through June 12, 2021. Through the program, students receive world-class Cecchetti training from top industry instructors.
"The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance," said Diana Byer, founder and artistic director, New York Theatre Ballet School. "We are hopeful we can open the doors to our studio in September, but classes may resume online pending further stay at home orders. Alternatively, we may offer a combination of in-person and Zoom classes, as we are doing safely and successfully this summer."
Students of NYTB School have appeared professionally on Broadway in the productions of The Lion King, School of Rock, Billy Elliott, and South Pacific, and with New York City Ballet, Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, Signature Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, Metropolitan Opera House, Theatre for a New City, and Cherry Lane Theatre.
For more information on tuition, attire, and how to register, email admin@nytb.org or visit nytb.org/ballet-school-ny/2020-2021-information.
NYTB School Curriculum
September 21, 2020 - June 12, 2021
PRE-BALLET I
(4-5 years old)
Saturday 9:00-10:00am
PRE-BALLET II
(6-7 years old)
Monday 4:00-5:00pm or Saturday 10:00-11:00am
BALLET I
(by audition or invitation)
Tuesday 4:15-5:15pm
Thursday 4:15-5:15pm
BALLET II
(by audition or invitation)
Monday 5:00-6:30pm
Friday 4:30-6:00pm
BALLET III
(by audition or invitation)
Wednesday 4:30-6:00pm
Saturday 12:30-2:00pm
BALLET IV
(by audition or invitation)
Tuesday 5:15-6:45pm
Thursday 5:15-6:45pm (Workshop)
Saturday 11:00am-12:30pm
YAD
(by audition or invitation)
Monday 6:30-8:00pm
Wednesday 6:00-7:30pm
Thursday 5:15-6:45pm (Workshop)
Friday 6:00-7:30pm
Saturday 2:00-3:30pm
Saturday 3:30-4:30pm (Pointe)
