New York Theatre Ballet School Announces Children's Division Curriculum For The 20-21 School Year

New York Theatre Ballet School announces its Children's Division Curriculum for the 20-21 School Year, running September 21, 2020 through June 12, 2021. Through the program, students receive world-class Cecchetti training from top industry instructors.

"The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance," said Diana Byer, founder and artistic director, New York Theatre Ballet School. "We are hopeful we can open the doors to our studio in September, but classes may resume online pending further stay at home orders. Alternatively, we may offer a combination of in-person and Zoom classes, as we are doing safely and successfully this summer."

Students of NYTB School have appeared professionally on Broadway in the productions of The Lion King, School of Rock, Billy Elliott, and South Pacific, and with New York City Ballet, Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, Signature Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, Metropolitan Opera House, Theatre for a New City, and Cherry Lane Theatre.

For more information on tuition, attire, and how to register, email admin@nytb.org or visit nytb.org/ballet-school-ny/2020-2021-information.

NYTB School Curriculum

September 21, 2020 - June 12, 2021

PRE-BALLET I

(4-5 years old)

Saturday 9:00-10:00am

PRE-BALLET II

(6-7 years old)

Monday 4:00-5:00pm or Saturday 10:00-11:00am

BALLET I

(by audition or invitation)

Tuesday 4:15-5:15pm

Thursday 4:15-5:15pm

BALLET II

(by audition or invitation)

Monday 5:00-6:30pm

Friday 4:30-6:00pm

BALLET III

(by audition or invitation)

Wednesday 4:30-6:00pm

Saturday 12:30-2:00pm

BALLET IV

(by audition or invitation)

Tuesday 5:15-6:45pm

Thursday 5:15-6:45pm (Workshop)

Saturday 11:00am-12:30pm

YAD

(by audition or invitation)

Monday 6:30-8:00pm

Wednesday 6:00-7:30pm

Thursday 5:15-6:45pm (Workshop)

Friday 6:00-7:30pm

Saturday 2:00-3:30pm

Saturday 3:30-4:30pm (Pointe)

For more information, visit https://nytb.org/.

