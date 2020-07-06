New York City Dancers Talk About How They're Adapting Amidst the Health Crisis

CBS News recently aired a segment on dancers in New York City, and how they are adapting during the health crisis.

The news outlet chatted with members of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, American Ballet Theatre, and more, to hear their thoughts.

"We do a lot of strengthening, and it's very stationary," said dancer Lindsey Donnell. "I'm always trying to look for the positive in these situations, so it has been really interesting... there's kind of cool ways of finding our center because you can't fall over. You really have to become body aware."

Many of these dancers live in small apartments in the city, making it challenging to commit to their typical long rehearsal schedule.

"There's only so much that I can actually do at home," said American Ballet Theatre soloist Calvin Royal III. "When we get back to the studio and back on stage, it's going to be amazing."

Dance companies, like all performing arts, are struggling at this time, with many cancelling performances through the end of the year.

"Our ticket sales and our touring fees are the lion share of our revenues in any given year and of course in 2020, no ticket fees and no touring fees are anywhere in sight," said ABT Executive Director Kara Barnett. "We really have become more reliant than ever on generous donors."

Read more and watch the full segment on CBS News.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You