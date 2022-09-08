New York City Ballet Announces 2022 Fall Season

New York City Ballet's 2022 Fall Season will open at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, September 20 with a program of works by the Company's co-founder George Balanchine: Divertimento No. 15, Scotch Symphony, and La Sonnambula. The first week of performances will also include Balanchine's Raymonda Variations, Duo Concertant, and Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux, as well as Jerome Robbins' Piano Pieces.

Additional fall season repertory by Balanchine will include some of his most acclaimed masterpieces including Stravinsky Violin Concerto, Symphony in C, Apollo, Symphony in Three Movements, Episodes, and Vienna Waltzes. Other works performed during the Fall Season will include Robbins' The Cage and Concertino, Justin Peck's Everywhere We Go, and Alexei Ratmansky's Concerto DSCH.

The 10th Anniversary of NYCB's Fall Fashion Gala will take place on Wednesday, September 28, and will feature World Premiere ballets by choreographer Kyle Abraham, set to music by James Blake with costumes by Giles Deacon and lighting by Dan Scully; and choreographer Gianna Reisen, set to an original score written for NYCB by Solange Knowles, with costumes by Alejandro Gómez Palomo for Palomo Spain, featuring Swarovski crystals, and lighting by Mark Stanley.

The gala evening will also include the live performance premiere of Justin Peck's Solo, which was created for the Company's 2021 Digital Spring Gala film directed by Sofia Coppola. The live performance premiere of Solo, which is set to Samuel Barber's "Adagio for Strings," will include new costume design by Raf Simons and lighting by Stanley. The gala performance will also include the fourth movement and finale from Balanchine's Symphony in C, with costumes by NYCB Director of Costumes Marc Happel and lighting by Stanley.

This year's Fall Fashion Gala will honor Sarah Jessica Parker, a vice chair of the NYCB Board of Directors, who conceived the event in 2012. Since then, the Fall Fashion Gala has raised more than $24 million for NYCB with more than 30 internationally acclaimed designers participating. All of the costumes are created in house at the NYCB Costume Shop in collaboration with the designers and Happel. The gala evening is generously sponsored by Wells Fargo.

The 2022 Fall Season will also mark the final repertory season for retiring Principal Dancer Sterling Hyltin, who will give her farewell performance with NYCB in George Balanchine's The Nutcracker on Sunday, December 4 at 5pm. For her final repertory season, former NYCB Principal Dancer Robbie Fairchild, a frequent partner of Hyltin's during his years with the Company, will return to NYCB as a Guest Artist for one performance only on Thursday, October 13 at 7:30pm. At this performance Hyltin and Fairchild will dance together in the final movement, "Der Rosenkavalier," from Balanchine's Vienna Waltzes. Additional casting for Hyltin will be announced in the coming weeks.

Under the artistic leadership of Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, the New York City Ballet currently features a roster of 98 dancers, including 8 apprentices from the School of American Ballet, NYCB's official training academy; as well as the 62-piece New York City Ballet Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Andrew Litton.

All performances will take place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, which is located at West 63rd Street and Columbus Avenue. Tickets start at just $38 and are available at nycballet.com, by calling 212-496-0600, or at the David H. Koch Theater box office. Benefit-priced tickets for the September 28 gala evening, which include the 7pm performance, a pre-performance reception, and a black-tie supper ball following the performance, are available at nycballet.com/fallgala or through the NYCB Special Events Office at 212-870-5585.