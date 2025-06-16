New Works to Present ALL OVER THE MAP 2025 Free Outdoor Dance and Music Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Works, in partnership with CMHC Granville Island, has announced the return of All Over the Map, a free outdoor dance and music series celebrating diverse cultures and artistic expressions.

Taking place at Granville Island’s Picnic Pavilion on Sunday, July 20 and Sunday, August 17, 2025, the series features eight artists and groups across four performances, with shows at 1 PM and 3 PM each day. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

This year’s edition of All Over the Map invites audiences to experience powerful solo works, ritual performance, drag artistry, and global dance traditions—each piece offering a distinct voice in Vancouver’s vibrant artistic landscape.

July 20 Performances

Ry and Reed Jackson present Stump, a sonic and movement-based ritual built from layers of sound, memory, and ecological storytelling.

Salomé Nieto (Kokoro Dance) shares Blood and Tears, a butoh-inspired solo on love, loss, and the resilience of women.

Drag artists Shay Dior and Maiden China explore cultural identity in Sleeves From the Vine, blending Chinese water sleeve dance with contemporary drag.

Vidya Kotamraju performs WIND, a solo rooted in Bharatanatyam and global musical influences, reflecting on displacement and transformation.

August 17 Performances

Judith Colibrí brings ROOTS, a dance piece connecting ancestral memory and embodied healing.

Punit performs We just out here Loitering!, a reflection on freedom, movement, and aimlessness as art.

Sudhesna Mohapatra offers Naba Durga, honoring the nine forms of the Hindu goddess Durga through the classical Indian dance Odissi.

Ysadora Dias presents Raiz, a dynamic piece rooted in Afro-Brazilian tradition, interweaving Capoeira, drumming, and voice.

All performances will take place at the Picnic Pavilion on Granville Island (267 Old Bridge Walk, Vancouver, BC). No registration is required, and seating is first-come, first-served.

All Over the Map is produced by New Works, a Vancouver-based nonprofit committed to building inclusive dance communities through accessible public programming and support for equity-deserving artists.

