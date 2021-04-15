Nel Shelby Productions Premieres INSIDE THE PILLOW LAB and ODEON Tonight

Nel Shelby Productions will premiere Inside the Pillow Lab with Nélida Tirado Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7pm and Odeon by Ephrat Asherie Dance at The Joyce Theater Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 8pm.

Inside the Pillow Lab with Nélida Tirado

Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7pm ET

Inside the Pillow Lab is an intimate new film series that captures works in process and behind-the-scenes moments of what it's like for artists to live, work, and rehearse together again in COVID-compliant residencies on the Pillow's retreat-like campus. Hailed by The New York Times as "magnificent" and "utterly compelling," flamenco dancer Nélida Tirado is internationally recognized for her intensity, natural grace, and powerful style. In Dime Quién Soy, Tirado embarks on a triumphant and challenging journey "dancing between cultures" in celebration of her authentic self. This non-traditional flamenco work uses music and dance to transcend and blur the lines of politics, race, and identity. Based in New York City, Tirado choreographs, performs, and teaches, earning accolades such as Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" and presenting her work at venues such as Joe's Pub, Joyce Soho, Symphony Space, and many others including an appearance in the forthcoming film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical In The Heights. During her Pillow Lab residency, Tirado and collaborators will continue development on Dime Quién Soy, an exploration of flamenco and identity that offers a prismatic perspective on politics, race, and diaspora through her own lived experience. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.jacobspillow.org/events/inside-the-pillow-lab-nelida-tirado/.

Odeon by Ephrat Asherie Dance at The Joyce Theater

Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 8pm ET

Choreographer Ephrat Asherie brings a high-energy, hybrid work to the Joyce that layers breaking, hip-hop, house, and vogue. With musical direction by jazz pianist Ehud Asherie, Odeon reimagines signature compositions of 20th-century Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth, who is noted for melding classical music with Afro-Brazilian rhythms. Featuring a group of dynamic dancers and accompanied by live music, Odeon brings together various elements of the extended family of street and club dances, creating a world all of its own. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.joyce.org/ephrat-asherie-dance.

Nel Shelby Productions captures dance on film, doing the increasingly vital work of preserving live performance during a pandemic. As the landscape of live dance shifted last year, the team at Nel Shelby Productions also began producing virtual events and festivals, including convocations, galas, and conferences. Video is the best way to continue sharing performances and make dance come alive outside the auditorium. Dance videos are shared, remembered and talked about-and the best ones remind us why it's so thrilling to continue attending performances. With a B.F.A. in dance and a background in broadcast, Nel Shelby has a deep understanding of how to bring dance alive on screen. The entire NSP team has training in movement and view dance from both sides of the lens, allowing them to make in-the-moment decisions while filming in service of musicality, stage design and movement quality.

"I founded my dance video production company when I realized that all my college dance footage was fuzzy, far away and completely unusable," said Nel Shelby. "There was clearly a need for better-quality dance video, and given my broadcast experience and dance training, it felt like a mission more than a business."

"Being back in the theater to film in-the-moment is something that will never get old, and I'm really grateful that we're able to do more of it now that more things are opening up and people begin to get vaccinated," Nel Shelby said.

NSP provides a full suite of video services to fit projects of any size, including consultation, videography, editing services, and full production of live or pre-recorded virtual events as proven by their roster of clients. From storied institutions such as the Lincoln Center and the Joyce Theater to established organizations like Ballet Hispánico and Jacob's Pillow, NSP is a trusted voice within the dance community.

For more information please visit https://www.jacobspillow.org/events/inside-the-pillow-lab-nelida-tirado/ and https://www.joyce.org/ephrat-asherie-dance.