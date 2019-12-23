Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Showcase the Company's Three Touring Programs in City Center Studio 4

In this 2020 APAP Conference, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will showcase the Company's three touring programs in City Center Studio 4 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 8:30pm and Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 6:30pm at the Ailey Citicorp Theater. City Center Studio is located at 130 W 56th St (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), New York, NY 10019. The Ailey CitiCorp Theatre is located at the lower level of 405 West 55th St, New York, NY 10019. Presenters coming to see the showcase are encouraged to contact the Company's management, Joanne Rile Artists Management, at Americas Hall 1 Booth 1204.



Both showcases will have identical programs that will feature excerpts from the following three touring productions offered to APAP Presenter Delegates:



A Quest for Freedom in collaboration with the Ahn Trio



An adventure driven by hope, A Quest for Freedom tells the universal story of the multi-faceted immigrant experience through The physicality of eight athletic dancers, the virtuosity of the Ahn Trio in live performance and the mesmerizing choreography of Nai-Ni Chen. Featured excerpts from this production in the showcase are: Night Flightand Tomorrow. Although the production features the fantastic live performance of the Ahn Trio, this showcase will be performed to recorded music.



Song of the Phoenix



The phoenix is known in the West as a symbol of renewal, and for the East, the power of the feminine. The program features new choreography by Chinese American choreographer Nai-Ni Chen, whose feminine focused repertoire seamlessly blends ancient rituals and modern ideas. Featured excerpts from this production in the showcase are: The Way of Five - Fire and Raindrop.



Truth-Bound



In an attempt to respond to contemporary crises in the world with the intention of discovering the path to hope, equality and justice. Nai-Ni Chen created new dances that speaks to some of the most urgent issues that we face together and invites the audience to share their reactions. Featured excerpts from this production in the showcase are: Breaking News! and Positioning.



Nai-Ni Chen has been making dances professionally for over thirty years since coming to the US. She has built a diverse repertoire of over 80 original works and toured to major venues in the US and international festivals in 12 countries around the world. A cross-cultural choreographer who aims to bring audience across the cultural boundaries, she has developed unique movement and choreographic styles that reflect the grace and splendor of the Chinese cultural traditions she studied in Taiwan since youth and the dynamic spirit of modern dance that she acquired in New York from luminaries such as Mary Anthony, Bertram Ross, Doris Rudko and Patricia Rowe.



Nai-Ni Chen has received multiple Choreographer Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. She has been a principal affiliate of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and was a resident artist of the Harlem School of the Arts. Her contribution to the immigrant cultural experience has been honored by OCA and the International Institute. Commissions have come from the Joyce Theater Foundation, the Lincoln Center Institute, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Towson University, Dancing in the Streets, New Jersey Ballet, Ballet Met, and the Cleveland Dancing Wheels. Nai-Ni is currently in residence in New Jersey City University creating a new dance program for the university in collaboration with the Joffrey Ballet School as well as pioneering a program with the University's Laboratory School for children with multiple disabilities.



For more information, visit nainichen.org.





