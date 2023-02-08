NYU Skirball Presents Bereishit Dance of Korea's NYC Premiere of BALANCE AND IMBALANCE AND JUDO

NYU Skirball will present two NYC premieres by the Korean Dance Company Bereis Dance: Balance and Imbalance and Judo, running March 24 & 25 at NYU Skirball. The two pieces, co-presented by the Korean Cultural Center New York, are drawn from many sources, including street dance and martial arts, and are choreographed by Soon-ho Park.

With Balance and Imbalance (2010), dancers seamlessly partner and then hurtle through space, employing the laws of physics to illustrate the constantly turning wheel of opposition and harmony at the heart of all relationships. The performance, featuring six dancers, is accompanied by an ensemble of Korean traditional drummers.

In Judo (2014), featuring six male and female dancers, Soon-ho Park views sports as a way to control, mediate, traverse and indeed transcend the violent, churning urges within us. Using this idea, Judo deploys the symbolic meaning of sports as a counterpoint and frame of reference and presents, through the medium of dance, the harmonious play between rhythm, movement and space.

Founded in 2011 by choreographer Soon-ho Park, Bereis is a Seoul-based dance company that approaches Korean traditional culture from a contemporary view, keeping the fundamental value of things, as opposed to simply borrowing or transforming them. The work also explores the issues of identity and transformation and delves into multimedia, street dance, community dance work and real-time interactive demonstration. It displays an amazing sensitivity towards space and rhythms and its performances are always delivered with kinesthetic clarity and power. Bereis has toured internationally including to sold-out houses at the Arts Center of NYU Abu Dhabi. bereisdance.com

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online, by visiting the box office in person, Wednesday - Friday from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012

NYU Skirball is NYC's home for cutting-edge performance, artistic research, and discourse, holding close to James Baldwin's dictum that "artists are here to disturb the peace." NYU Skirball is located in the heart of Greenwich Village, historically a center of resistance, dissent and free thinking. Its programming reflects this history and embraces today's renegade artists and companies, presenting works that aim to engage, provoke, and inspire audiences. The 800-seat theater, led by Director Jay Wegman, provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators, and thinkers and presents ground-breaking events ranging from re-inventions of the classics to cutting-edge premieres, in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance arts to comedy, music and film.