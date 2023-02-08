Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NYU Skirball Presents Bereishit Dance of Korea's NYC Premiere of BALANCE AND IMBALANCE AND JUDO

Performances are March 24 & 25, 2023.

Feb. 08, 2023  

NYU Skirball Presents Bereishit Dance of Korea's NYC Premiere of BALANCE AND IMBALANCE AND JUDO

NYU Skirball will present two NYC premieres by the Korean Dance Company Bereis Dance: Balance and Imbalance and Judo, running March 24 & 25 at NYU Skirball. The two pieces, co-presented by the Korean Cultural Center New York, are drawn from many sources, including street dance and martial arts, and are choreographed by Soon-ho Park.

With Balance and Imbalance (2010), dancers seamlessly partner and then hurtle through space, employing the laws of physics to illustrate the constantly turning wheel of opposition and harmony at the heart of all relationships. The performance, featuring six dancers, is accompanied by an ensemble of Korean traditional drummers.

In Judo (2014), featuring six male and female dancers, Soon-ho Park views sports as a way to control, mediate, traverse and indeed transcend the violent, churning urges within us. Using this idea, Judo deploys the symbolic meaning of sports as a counterpoint and frame of reference and presents, through the medium of dance, the harmonious play between rhythm, movement and space.

Founded in 2011 by choreographer Soon-ho Park, Bereis is a Seoul-based dance company that approaches Korean traditional culture from a contemporary view, keeping the fundamental value of things, as opposed to simply borrowing or transforming them. The work also explores the issues of identity and transformation and delves into multimedia, street dance, community dance work and real-time interactive demonstration. It displays an amazing sensitivity towards space and rhythms and its performances are always delivered with kinesthetic clarity and power. Bereis has toured internationally including to sold-out houses at the Arts Center of NYU Abu Dhabi. bereisdance.com

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online, by visiting the box office in person, Wednesday - Friday from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012

NYU Skirball is NYC's home for cutting-edge performance, artistic research, and discourse, holding close to James Baldwin's dictum that "artists are here to disturb the peace." NYU Skirball is located in the heart of Greenwich Village, historically a center of resistance, dissent and free thinking. Its programming reflects this history and embraces today's renegade artists and companies, presenting works that aim to engage, provoke, and inspire audiences. The 800-seat theater, led by Director Jay Wegman, provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators, and thinkers and presents ground-breaking events ranging from re-inventions of the classics to cutting-edge premieres, in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance arts to comedy, music and film.




Noah Parets And Emerson Dayton Compete For The Erik Bruhn Prize Photo
Noah Parets And Emerson Dayton Compete For The Erik Bruhn Prize
Hope Muir, the Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, have announced that Second Soloist Noah Parets (age 23) and Corps de Ballet Member Emerson Dayton (age 22) will represent the company at The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.
Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces Summer 2023 Classical Amphitheater Season Photo
Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces Summer 2023 Classical Amphitheater Season
The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the return of its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a celebratory season that will feature masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and debuts.
Battery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live Arts Photo
Battery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live Arts
Battery Dance presents Battery Dance NOW, featuring the work of three female choreographers, on March 8-11, 2023 at 7pm at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th St., NYC. Tickets are $35 (standard), $20 (student/senior/veteran), and $75 (VIP opening night reception).
Ballet Hispánico Presents a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Tina Photo
Ballet Hispánico Presents a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Tina Ramirez
Ballet Hispánico announces a ceremony to honor the passing of dance innovator Tina Ramirez, the iconic founding artistic director of the organization, to be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5pm at 92NY.

More Hot Stories For You


Noah Parets And Emerson Dayton Compete For The Erik Bruhn PrizeNoah Parets And Emerson Dayton Compete For The Erik Bruhn Prize
February 7, 2023

Hope Muir, the Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, have announced that Second Soloist Noah Parets (age 23) and Corps de Ballet Member Emerson Dayton (age 22) will represent the company at The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.
Jody Oberfelder Projects Presents The World Premiere Of Immersive New Dance Work RUBE G. - THE CONSEQUENCES OF ACTIONJody Oberfelder Projects Presents The World Premiere Of Immersive New Dance Work RUBE G. - THE CONSEQUENCES OF ACTION
February 7, 2023

Jody Oberfelder Projects, known for their immersive dance experiences of inventive athleticism, wit, and whimsy, presents Rube G. – The Consequence of Action at Gibney Dance Center, March 4th-5th, 11th-12th, and 18th-19th. 
Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces Summer 2023 Classical Amphitheater SeasonSaratoga Performing Arts Center Announces Summer 2023 Classical Amphitheater Season
February 7, 2023

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the return of its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a celebratory season that will feature masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and debuts.
Battery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live ArtsBattery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live Arts
February 6, 2023

Battery Dance presents Battery Dance NOW, featuring the work of three female choreographers, on March 8-11, 2023 at 7pm at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th St., NYC. Tickets are $35 (standard), $20 (student/senior/veteran), and $75 (VIP opening night reception).
Ballet Hispánico Presents a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Tina RamirezBallet Hispánico Presents a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Tina Ramirez
February 6, 2023

Ballet Hispánico announces a ceremony to honor the passing of dance innovator Tina Ramirez, the iconic founding artistic director of the organization, to be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5pm at 92NY.
share