NY Joffrey Ballet Center Looking For Choreographers

The New York-based Joffrey Ballet Center will select two choreographers to create ballets for the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group, to be performed at their February 2024 New York Season.



The Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative is a search for the dance makers of the future. Two New York and Tristate-area choreographers, between the ages of 19 and 35, will be awarded the creative time and space to produce a new work for the 20 member Joffrey Ballet Concert Group, to be included in the program of the Group's February, 2024 NYC performances.

The deadline to apply is July 28, 2023. Recipients will be notified by August 4, 2023.

Choreographers in contemporary dance and contemporary ballet styles are encouraged to apply. Recipients will receive a $2500 stipend for a 40-hour rehearsal process, to take place over a four week period. Works must be between 12-17 minutes in length and should include the full company.

First session: October 9- November 2, 2023 Monday- Thursday (rehearsal will begin no earlier than 4pm- 2.5hrs a day- TBC) Second session: November 8- December 7, 2023 (no rehearsal November 22 and 23) Monday-Thursday (rehearsal will begin no earlier than 4pm- 2.5hrs a day- TBC)

The Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative (CMCI) debuted last year, and resulted in the creation of outstanding ballets by young dancemakers Eric Trope and Lindsay Grimes. With the creation of CMCI, the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group remains committed to providing encouragement and opportunities for talented choreographers.

To apply click here: https://www.joffreyballetcenter.org/choreographic-initiative



